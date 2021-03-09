 
NC man wins $1 million in lottery twice in one year

Mar 9, 2021, 3:38 pm

North Carolina Lottery: NC man wins $1 million in lottery twice in one year

Double-lucky player claims he won on the same number twice

By Kate Northrop

Most players can't even begin to imagine what it would be like to win a million dollars, but one North Carolina man is lucky enough to have experienced the exciting feeling twice after winning two $1 million prizes in the span of one year.

Willard Weber's lucky streak is running a little bit longer after he won not one, but two prizes worth $1 million within one year. The last time the Littleton resident picked up a winning ticket was just back in August 2020.

"I never thought it would ever happen to me," the double-lucky winner told the North Carolina Lottery. "But it did. I'm very happy."

Last August, Weber and his coworker, Dean Glover of Littleton, jointly purchased a top prize-winning "Ruby Red 7's" scratch-off ticket from Minit Chek convenience store on West Main Street in Littleton and split a $4 million prize. After taxes were withheld from the cash prize they opted for, they each received $1.2 million.

With the prize money, Weber said that his main goal was to purchase an antique convertible car. The rest would go in the bank.

Not even a full year later, the Lottery checked back in with Weber about his second prize, in addition to whether he accomplished his original goal.

"I did buy that Cadillac El Dorado," he confirmed in a press release.

Last week, Weber headed to the Information Grocery convenience store on U.S. 158 in Halifax and picked out a scratch-off from the $30 "Millionaire Maker" game, which just launched at the beginning of the month. However, he didn't fully realize it was a huge winner until he had a store clerk double check it.

"I didn't even know I won," he recalled. "I missed the number, so I didn't see it when I scratched it off. That's the second time. I didn't see it the first time either."

"I was scanning all my old tickets, and one of them said I had to take it to Lottery headquarters," Weber explained. When he asked a cashier to take a look at the ticket as a precaution, he confirmed some rather remarkable news.

"That's when we noticed 23 matched," Weber said. "I couldn't believe it was the exact same number I hit on last time, either."

Again faced with the decision to take the top prize either as an annuity or a lump sum, Weber chose the cash payout once more and walked away with $424,509 after federal and state taxes were withheld.

Since he already has an antique convertible car in his possession thanks to his first big win, the second prize is going straight into savings, he said.

According to the Lottery, the "Millionaire Maker" game is the first scratch-off to offer 30 $1 million prizes. Although this is Weber's second big win, he is the very first player to win one of those top prizes of $1 million.

Now, 29 top prizes remain in the game, along with nine out of ten second prizes of $100,000 and 19 out of 20 third prizes of $20,000.

s5thomps
s5thomps's avatar - Lottery-033.jpg
Hard Luck, Ak
United States
Member #23471
October 13, 2005
384 Posts
Offline

What are the Odds? Lightning Struck Twice in on year! Congrats! Party

I guess 23 is his new lucky number!

"We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"

                                                               Sir Winston ChurchillSun Smiley

    weshar75
    weshar75's avatar - Lottery-042.jpg
    Mcminnville, Oregon
    United States
    Member #3013
    December 13, 2003
    5111 Posts
    Offline

    Two nice prizes in a years time that has to be something he crossed off on his bucket list.  Just too Sweet!-weshar75

    US Flag

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163184
      January 22, 2015
      2446 Posts
      Offline

      Man oh man, twice as nice!   Next state over but quite a long ride for me to play!

        EdG1955
        Avatar
        Marana AZ
        United States
        Member #145337
        August 3, 2013
        254 Posts
        Offline

        The taxes on the two prizes are a bit odd.  For the first one, last year for $2 million, the tax withheld was 40%.  The second one, this year for $1 million, the tax withheld was 57.5%.

          sully16
          sully16's avatar - sharan
          25
          Dr.President Elect
          Michigan
          United States
          Member #81738
          October 28, 2009
          82102 Posts
          Offline

          Congrats to him, go for 3

          Type hehehehehehe.

            rcbbuckeye
            rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
            100
            Texas
            United States
            Member #55887
            October 23, 2007
            10933 Posts
            Offline

            The taxes on the two prizes are a bit odd.  For the first one, last year for $2 million, the tax withheld was 40%.  The second one, this year for $1 million, the tax withheld was 57.5%.

I was wondering about that too.

            I was wondering about that too.

            CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

            A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

              HaveABall
              HaveABall's avatar - rocket

              United States
              Member #72446
              March 18, 2009
              1355 Posts
              Offline

              The taxes on the two prizes are a bit odd.  For the first one, last year for $2 million, the tax withheld was 40%.  The second one, this year for $1 million, the tax withheld was 57.5%.

              Well this Lottery headquarters explained breakdown was just odd, because they didn't tell us what the lump sum was for each of those jackpot wins chosen! Ugh, only the end amount was mentioned to us readers. So, this two-time winner actually gets to keep less than amounts mentioned in the story, because he still owes the remainder of the federal income taxes due on this year's Federal income tax form (and next year's income tax form for the jackpot won this year). Both years claims, the lottery headquarters only sent 24% Federal income taxes to the federal government on this winners behalf.  That's why winners should never tithe or start gifting money based on amount written on the check from Lottery headquarters!  It's sad to read of winners who later found out that no accountant they consulted with prior to claiming that win mentioned probably the most important thing: that since the Lottery headquarters only takes out the state income tax, plus too low 24% federal income tax, they still owed 'something-teen percent' in remaining Federal income taxes to the Federal government by April 15th the following year.  A big problem if they gave that outstanding tax bill money away (or invested it since they will have to pay high short-term capital gains taxes to get access to the money).

Anyhow, congratulations to this super lucky guy and his lucky friend.

              Shocked

              Anyhow, congratulations to this super lucky guy and his lucky friend.

              Cheers

              Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!

              Disney

                 
                Page 1 of 1