 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited March 25, 2021, 6:11 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Massachusetts man visits two lottery retailers to win $10 million

Mar 25, 2021, 2:57 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Massachusetts LotteryMassachusetts Lottery: Massachusetts man visits two lottery retailers to win $10 millionRating:

Closed store leads player to a luckier one

By Kate Northrop

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts lottery player visited a gas station to play the lottery but upon finding that it was closed instead went elsewhere to win a $10.04 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot.

Stephen Pereira of Fairhaven originally intended to buy a Megabucks Doubler ticket at a nearby gas station, but the retailer was not open for business. Some lottery players with a go-to store might call it bad luck, but for Pereira, this might have been the fateful encounter that earned him a $10 million top prize.

Upon discovering that the gas station store was closed, he went on to visit the 7-Eleven convenience store on Huttleston Avenue in Fairhaven and purchased a Quick Pick ticket for the Megabucks Doubler drawing on Sat., Mar. 20.

That Quick Pick had won him the $10.04 million jackpot, the largest won in the Megabucks Doubler game since Mar. 11, 2017, when an $11.34 million was won on a single ticket, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The numbers on Pereira's ticket were 2, 16, 23, 27, 31, and 45.

Pereira visited Lottery headquarters in Dorchester to claim his winnings and chose to receive the cash option prize, which came out to be $8,424,485 before taxes. With the money, he plans on paying off his mortgage and supporting his children.

For selling the jackpot-winning ticket, the 7-Eleven store will receive a $25,000 bonus.

Megabucks Doubler drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:20 pm EST. Tickets cost $1 each.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

6 comments. Last comment 26 minutes ago by Stack47.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Tony Numbers
Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
Bronx ny
United States
Member #158512
August 25, 2014
566 Posts
Offline

Made up story

    MsBee18
    Avatar
    Florida
    United States
    Member #186825
    January 2, 2018
    330 Posts
    Offline

    At first I thought he won off a scratch off. Now he can buy a home and a couple cars. Congratulations

      HaveABall
      HaveABall's avatar - rocket

      United States
      Member #72446
      March 18, 2009
      1360 Posts
      Offline

      I like this story of perseverance and a quick pick.

      🍀

      Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!

      Disney

        CDanaT
        CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
        Central TN
        United States
        Member #121189
        January 4, 2012
        5054 Posts
        Offline

        Made up story

        https://www.masslottery.com/about/news/fairhaven-resident-wins-megabucks-doubler

         

        So the above link from the MA lottery about the same person is also made up ?

        You haven't gone to another store  because the store you frequent wasn't open ?? 

        Integrity: There is just no substitute.

          Bleudog101
          Avatar
          Simpsonville
          United States
          Member #163184
          January 22, 2015
          2472 Posts
          Offline

          Made up story

          Made up how?   Prove your false statement.

           

          I have one of these tickets to MBD through subscription and had one sent to my LP friend as well, she told me neither one of us won.  I took a picture of my ticket and she keeps up with it since I rarely look @ the ticket!

            Stack47
            Avatar
            Kentucky
            United States
            Member #32651
            February 14, 2006
            9109 Posts
            Offline

            Made up story

            These types of stories are usually true though there could be some embellishment with a little exaggeration.

            It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

               
              Page 1 of 1