Britain's youngest lottery winner banned from driving after drug-fueled car crash

Callie Rogers scuffled with officers while high on cocaine

By Kate Northrop

A lottery winner infamous for frittering away her £1.9 million (US$3 million) fortune on drugs, partying, and luxury items was recently involved in a car crash and a police chase that resulted in the loss of her license.

Callie Rogers, who was 16 when she matched all six numbers to become Britain's youngest lottery winner, is infamous for blowing through all of her winnings on expensive properties, plastic surgery, and drug-fueled parties in an unrestrained spending spree. Still broke 18 years later, Rogers was banned from driving for nearly two years after being apprehended by police while high on cocaine.

The crash happened in December when Rogers, now 33, was driving her Hyundai 4x4 with her new boyfriend, Jason Fearon, 31, sitting in the passenger seat. She veered off a country road near the town of Crosby and ploughed through some hedges.

Around 1:20 am, a passing police van got out to check on the couple, who then attempted to flee the scene.

The police officer managed to catch and cuff Fearon, who resisted arrest. According to prosecutor Pam Fee, he said that he had tried to convince Rogers not to drive.

"He's then been led to the police van in which he stated, 'I told her not to drive,' referring to the female he'd been with," Fee told Workington magistrates' Court.

Rogers was also caught, but the officer was forced to incapacitate her with PAVA, a substance similar to pepper spray, when she tried to wrestle out of the cuffs. She refused to take a breathalyzer test but then tested positive in a cocaine drug wipe reading.

"She both said that she was and that she wasn't the driver repeatedly to police officers," Fee told the court. "Throughout, her behavior seemed to be up and down."

Rogers' attorney, Mike Woolaghan, claimed that there was no evidence that she was the one driving the car, rather her erratic behavior was influenced by the stressful situation.

"I think she had been angry and annoyed at the way that she'd been treated," Woolaghan argued.

On Wednesday, the judge hearing the case handed her a 22-month driving ban, as well as an 11-week electronically monitored nighttime curfew. Fearon was also fined £200 for resisting arrest and ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the officer.

"[Rogers] has to accept that that this inevitable loss of her driving license is going to have a detrimental impact on her," Woolaghan said. "That impact will be hard-felt for her in her particular circumstances because of the care responsibilities she has for her children as a lone parent but particularly with one of those children having quite profound disabilities."

Now 33, the mother-of-four is also reportedly living on benefits after it was revealed in court proceedings. She and Fearon are also no longer together. The two began dating shortly before the crash in December, but their friends must have had a sixth sense that something bad was bound to happen when they publicly announced their relationship in a social media post.

"And let the drama begin," one of the comments said.

Rogers made headlines back in 2009 when it surfaced that she quickly blew through the entirety of her lottery prize. She told reporters that the stresses of overnight riches at the tender age of 16 resulted in problems that swelled to disastrous proportions.

"I was just too young to cope with suddenly having that amount in the bank when I'd come from nothing," she had stated in an interview. "In the past six years, I have sunk into a black hole — a black hole that at one point I thought I could never crawl out of."

She had also said that she developed an addiction to cocaine, and that her drug-induced depression had caused her to attempt suicide three times.

In 2018, Rogers was assaulted by two women on a night out, who knocked her unconscious, smashed her teeth, broke her ribs, and gave her an injury that permanently damaged her sight. The assailants, Marie Hinde, 38, and Jade Quayle, 27, were imprisoned after the attack.

"I try to forget the ups and downs I've been through and just feel like a normal person," Rogers said in an interview in 2013. "The pressure to splash out and live a glam party life has gone — and I prefer it."