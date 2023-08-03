USA Mega

VIDEO: Dee Dee Moore killed Florida Lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare... now she wants a new trial

Aug 3, 2023, 3:18 pm (1 comment)

Video

Our thoughts on the latest Dee Dee Moore update

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — In 2012, Dee Dee Moore was found guilty of killing Florida Lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare, who won $30 million in 2006. Last month, an evidentiary hearing was held to determine if her claims of ineffective counsel hold water.

Moore's name has resurfaced in headlines once again now that she is seeking a new trial or a modification of her life sentence.

Over the course of several years since she began serving her sentence in prison, she has filed numerous claims – many of them denied by a judge – alleging that her trial was conducted unfairly on the basis of ineffective counsel and the mishandling and misrepresentation of evidence by the state.

Today, Lottery Post published a video in which we share our viewpoints on Moore's repeated attempts at securing a new trial.

Seasoned lottery players, or even those who have watched one of our much older videos on infamous lottery winners, are likely very familiar with the story, as it has led to a never-ending debate about whether lottery winners should have the right to remain anonymous when claiming large prizes.

See our perspective by watching our latest video on our official YouTube channel, and join the conversation in the comments section to share YOUR thoughts. We love hearing what you think!

Comments

noise-gate

* Have a new trial? NO!

* Modify her life sentence without possibility of parole - NO!

* Let her stay in prison for the full bit?- YES!

End of comments
Guest