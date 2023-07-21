Convicted murderer Dee Dee Moore wants new trial

Jul 21, 2023, 10:32 am (4 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Woman who killed lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare tries to lift life prison sentence

By Kate Northrop

The woman who was convicted for killing Florida Lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare is looking to alter her prison sentence of life without parole and filed a motion to be given a new trial.

In 2012, Dee Dee Moore, now 50, was found guilty of first-degree murder and possessing and discharging a firearm on Dec. 10, 2012 after prosecutors accused her of swindling and then killing Shakespeare, who won $30 million in the lottery and took home about $12 million after taxes.

Moore is currently serving a life sentence without parole.

In 2017, Moore filed a motion for post-conviction relief but has submitted amended motions in an attempt to alter her sentence. Her supporting claim is that she received ineffective counsel during her trial.

However, Circuit Judge Michelle Sisco denied and dismissed her claims all the while allowing Moore to modify and resubmit them. They culminated last Wednesday in an evidentiary hearing in Tampa.

Moore befriended Shakespeare a couple years after he won the lottery in 2006, claiming she was writing a book about how people were taking advantage of him. Later, prosecutors claimed, she became his financial adviser, eventually controlling every asset he had left, including an expensive home, debt owed to him, and a $1.5 million annuity.

When Shakespeare understood what was going on, he threatened to kill her. Moore got to him first. His body was found with two gunshot wounds buried in her backyard underneath a concrete slab in 2010.

Circuit Judge Emmett Lamar Battles labeled her "the most manipulative person" he had ever seen during her trial.

Moore's first four claims in 2017 were all based on having received ineffective counsel. In 2019, she submitted an additional 48-page amended motion that listed 12 grounds for seeking a nullification of her sentence or a new trial.

The claims state that her lawyer, Byron Hileman, was ineffective as her defense. Hileman passed away in January.

Moore asserts that Shakespeare was alive for months after the date that prosecutors say she had killed him, and she wrote that Hileman also failed to investigate the notion, present evidence to back it, and call witnesses to the stand whose testimonies would refute prosecutors' claims.

Additionally, her attorney should have filed a motion to block "highly prejudicial" statements from a detective, who she says had alleged that Moore offered to get him a free room at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa and perform sexual acts for him.

Finally, Moore accused the state of manipulating evidence during the trial and failed to share evidence that could have been presented in her favor.

Then-state attorney Andrew Warren rebutted Moore's claims in 2020 but conceded that an evidentiary hearing was needed to resolve parts of two claims involving blood and DNA evidence, The Ledger reported.

She appeared last week at an evidentiary hearing in Tampa, where she claimed Lakeland police officers were taking bribes from drug dealers. Robin Tillet, a spokesperson for the Lakeland Police Department, said that the LPD had no comment on the allegation, WTVT reported.

Christopher Bolt, Moore's former lawyer, testified for the prosecution and said that the defense team had done nothing wrong.

According to WTVT, Sisco is expected to issue a ruling next month.