Nebraska couple wins truck in the lottery after joking about it

"Why don't you win us a truck?"

By Kate Northrop

PAPILLION, Neb. — An off-hand joke suddenly became cemented in reality when a Nebraska couple won a truck as a top prize from a scratch-off game.

Todd Spark of Papillion heard a commercial on the radio about the Nebraska Lottery's "Truck$ & Buck$" scratch-off game earlier this month. The game's top prize — a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck — piqued his interest.

"Why don't you win us a truck," he joked to his wife, Robyn.

The couple purchased some tickets from the $2 instant game for a few months here and there. On Fri., Mar. 19, she stopped at Casey's General Store on Magnolia Avenue in Papillion and picked up a few more.

That Sunday, she scratched off the tickets while her husband was working in the garage.

"Truck, truck, truck!" she exclaimed while running to Todd.

The couple beat the 1 in 300,000 odds of winning a top prize in the 26th edition of the "Truck$ & Buck$" game. They claimed their prize on Fri., Mar. 26, where Lottery officials presented them with their new truck.

The Sparks are the third winners to claim one of the seven available trucks in the game. According to the Lottery, the truck prize is valued at $56,600, which includes $1,199 for costs associated with ownership and state and federal withholding paid by the Lottery of $2,830 and $13,584, respectively.

The game also offers seven prizes redeemable for $500 worth of Ethanol Fuel as well as several other tiers of cash prizes.