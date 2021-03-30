 
Nebraska couple wins truck in the lottery after joking about it

Mar 30, 2021, 10:09 pm

"Why don't you win us a truck?"

"Why don't you win us a truck?"

By Kate Northrop

PAPILLION, Neb. — An off-hand joke suddenly became cemented in reality when a Nebraska couple won a truck as a top prize from a scratch-off game.

Todd Spark of Papillion heard a commercial on the radio about the Nebraska Lottery's "Truck$ & Buck$" scratch-off game earlier this month. The game's top prize — a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck — piqued his interest.

"Why don't you win us a truck," he joked to his wife, Robyn.

The couple purchased some tickets from the $2 instant game for a few months here and there. On Fri., Mar. 19, she stopped at Casey's General Store on Magnolia Avenue in Papillion and picked up a few more.

That Sunday, she scratched off the tickets while her husband was working in the garage.

"Truck, truck, truck!" she exclaimed while running to Todd.

The couple beat the 1 in 300,000 odds of winning a top prize in the 26th edition of the "Truck$ & Buck$" game. They claimed their prize on Fri., Mar. 26, where Lottery officials presented them with their new truck.

The Sparks are the third winners to claim one of the seven available trucks in the game. According to the Lottery, the truck prize is valued at $56,600, which includes $1,199 for costs associated with ownership and state and federal withholding paid by the Lottery of $2,830 and $13,584, respectively.

The game also offers seven prizes redeemable for $500 worth of Ethanol Fuel as well as several other tiers of cash prizes.

Lottery Post Staff

2 comments. Last comment 5 hours ago by HaveABall.
At least they paid the taxes and associated costs or no one could afford to win it. Still a 56k prize with 300k-1 odds is not a very generous payout. A 1.00 game in my state gets you 100k for 300,000-1 odds Mass Cash. A 2.00 play could net you 4 trucks.

    "Truck, truck, truck!" she exclaimed, to her husband, to prove that she often listens to him.

    Now this is an endearing love story. 🍀🚚

    Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!

      Page 1 of 1