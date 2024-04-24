USA Mega

Look-alike actor from movie inspires Michigan man to buy lottery ticket, wins $500,000

Look-alike actor from movie inspires Michigan man to buy lottery ticket, wins $500,000

Apr 24, 2024, 9:14 am (2 comments)

Michigan Lottery

No better sign to buy a lottery ticket than a big win from a fictional doppelganger

By Kate Northrop

FLINT, Mich. — A Michigan man won $500,000 in the lottery after identifying with an actor look-alike, whose character bought a lottery ticket in a movie.

Most lottery winners have a fun story to accompany their prize claim, and one Michigan man's reason for buying a ticket is as unique as they come.

This 26-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said that he was inspired by a fictional character who bought a lottery ticket in a movie. This character was being portrayed by an actor who happened to look just like him, and so what better sign to play the lottery in real life?

"I was watching a movie, and the main character won big on a lottery ticket," the Genesee County man told the Michigan Lottery. "The main character was my look-alike, so I took it as a sign to go buy a ticket."

He visited the E-Z Stop Food Mart on North Saginaw Street in Flint, where he picked out a $5 "Lucky No. 13 scratch-off ticket, which offers a top prize of $500,000.

"Later that day, I was with some friends and scratched the ticket," the player continued. "When I saw I'd won $500,000, I couldn't believe my eyes! I wanted to make sure what I was seeing was real before sharing the news with my friends, so I went into the bathroom to look the ticket over again. Once I confirmed what I was seeing, I called my girlfriend to tell her the good news. I feel so blessed to win this amount of money!"

He visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his winnings, which he'll use to take care of his children and go on vacation.

There is currently one $500,000 top prize left to claim out of the three originally available in the $5 "Lucky No. 13" scratch-off game, which launched in April 2023. Two out of ten second-tier prizes of $2,000 and 108 out of 460 third-tier prizes of $500 are also still available.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.02.

According to the Lottery, players have won more than $23 million playing "Lucky No. 13" alone, and there are over $8 million in total prizes remain. Michigan lottery players won more than $1.7 billion playing scratch-off games in 2023.

News story photo

Lottery Post Staff

Comments

LottoBux's avatarLottoBux

As good a reason as any, I suppose

 Worked out well for him...Congrats

 Never said if the look-alike won on their ticket though

hearsetrax's avatarhearsetrax

congrats to the young man & glad he was smart enough to remain anonymous

👍 

I'm curious as to read which movie included his doppelganger

list of lottery related movies

End of comments
