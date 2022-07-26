 
Michigan man thought $1 million lottery prize was $1,000

Jul 26, 2022, 8:08 pm

Three zeroes make a big difference

By Kate Northrop

PONTIAC, Mich. — A lucky lottery winner was confounded to learn that the ticket he was holding in his hands was not worth a $1,000 prize as he had originally thought, rather it was worth much more.

A Michigan man mistook a $1 million top prize-winning lottery ticket for a $1,000 winner, but he was in for quite a revelation.

The Detroit resident bought said scratch-off ticket at Corner Liquor Shoppe on West Kennett Road in Pontiac, but this purchase was not like every other usual time he's played the lottery.

"I play instant games all the time," the anonymous winner told the Michigan Lottery. "I scratched my 'Triple Million' ticket and thought I'd won $1,000."

The $10 "Triple Million" instant game offers a $10,000 second-tier and $2,000 third-tier prize, but does not feature any prizes of $1,000. Unsure of the amount he'd won, he ventured out again to see what the ticket was really worth.

"I took the ticket back to the store I'd bought it at and had them check it," the 25-year-old recounted. "When the cashier told me it was a $1 million winner, I just stared in shock at my friend who was with me. I don't have the words to describe the feeling that came over me!"

The winner would be leaving Lottery headquarters with metaphorically much heavier pockets than he had anticipated. After claiming the $1 million top prize as a lump sum payout of about $693,000 before taxes in Lansing, he says he'll put the winnings toward a new home.

Only one more top prize of $1 million is left to claim in the "Triple Million" scratch-off out of the three originally available at the start of the game. There are also three out of ten second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 21 out of 63 third-tier prizes of $2,000 remaining.

Lottery Post Staff

Tony Numbers
Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
Bronx ny
United States
Member #158510
August 25, 2014
1010 Posts
Offline

He took the ticket back to the store where he bought it and had them check it. Perfect opportunity for the clerk to say yup congratulations you won $1000.00 dollars, would you like to cash it now?? Wow this guy was double lucky!

    TheMeatman2005
    TheMeatman2005's avatar - lightening
    Brooklyn, NY
    United States
    Member #169716
    October 29, 2015
    1570 Posts
    Offline

    How could he be confused? The ticket clearly states "1MIL"

    If it was $1,000 wouldn't it say "1THO"?

    Doesn't Michigan have self-service scanners?

      jackpotismine
      jackpotismine's avatar - kanji for_peace.jpg
      Kunming
      China
      Member #57908
      January 23, 2008
      5252 Posts
      Offline

      Sometimes I think these  winners pretend to be 'clueless' on purpose to be on Lotterypost.😂The ticket clearly states "1MIL". Duh!!

        MacInWisco
        Avatar
        New Member
        Stoddard, WI
        United States
        Member #223368
        July 11, 2022
        7 Posts
        Offline

        Mil does mean thousand in many instances. One mil is one thousandth of an inch. Mil is the Spanish word for thousand.  Mille in French.  All derived from the Latin word mille, meaning thousand.  I can understand why there might be confusion.

          Todd
          Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
          50
          Chief Bottle Washer
          New Jersey
          United States
          Member #1
          May 31, 2000
          26849 Posts
          Offline

          Mil does mean thousand in many instances. One mil is one thousandth of an inch. Mil is the Spanish word for thousand.  Mille in French.  All derived from the Latin word mille, meaning thousand.  I can understand why there might be confusion.

          Great points!

            Mata Garbo
            Avatar
            Gallatin Tennesee
            United States
            Member #194096
            November 29, 2018
            193 Posts
            Offline

            Maybe he thought the 1MIL was some type of Roman numerals. Otherwise I'm not sure how he could be so confused that he would go back to the store. Apparently the friend with him was just as confused as he was......lol.

            Sulk OffSun Smiley

            Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.

            .......Sir Winston Churchill

              jackpotismine
              jackpotismine's avatar - kanji for_peace.jpg
              Kunming
              China
              Member #57908
              January 23, 2008
              5252 Posts
              Offline

              Mil does mean thousand in many instances. One mil is one thousandth of an inch. Mil is the Spanish word for thousand.  Mille in French.  All derived from the Latin word mille, meaning thousand.  I can understand why there might be confusion.

              Did he buy the ticket in Spain? Did he buy the ticket in France? No. He bought it in the good old U.S.A.!!!! As a previous poster said, good thing the lottery  clerk didn't hand him a thousand bucks and cashed the 1MIL himself/herself.😂 In the end, it all worked out. Hope the winner is wise in spending the winnings. Congrats!

                 
