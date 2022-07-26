Michigan man thought $1 million lottery prize was $1,000

Three zeroes make a big difference

By Kate Northrop

PONTIAC, Mich. — A lucky lottery winner was confounded to learn that the ticket he was holding in his hands was not worth a $1,000 prize as he had originally thought, rather it was worth much more.

The Detroit resident bought said scratch-off ticket at Corner Liquor Shoppe on West Kennett Road in Pontiac, but this purchase was not like every other usual time he's played the lottery.

"I play instant games all the time," the anonymous winner told the Michigan Lottery. "I scratched my 'Triple Million' ticket and thought I'd won $1,000."

The $10 "Triple Million" instant game offers a $10,000 second-tier and $2,000 third-tier prize, but does not feature any prizes of $1,000. Unsure of the amount he'd won, he ventured out again to see what the ticket was really worth.

"I took the ticket back to the store I'd bought it at and had them check it," the 25-year-old recounted. "When the cashier told me it was a $1 million winner, I just stared in shock at my friend who was with me. I don't have the words to describe the feeling that came over me!"

The winner would be leaving Lottery headquarters with metaphorically much heavier pockets than he had anticipated. After claiming the $1 million top prize as a lump sum payout of about $693,000 before taxes in Lansing, he says he'll put the winnings toward a new home.

Only one more top prize of $1 million is left to claim in the "Triple Million" scratch-off out of the three originally available at the start of the game. There are also three out of ten second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 21 out of 63 third-tier prizes of $2,000 remaining.