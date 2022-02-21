 
91-year-old Michigan man wins $1 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

Feb 21, 2022, 8:09 pm

It's one of his favorite games for a reason

By Kate Northrop

PORT HURON, Mich. — A 91-year-old Michigan man picked out a ticket from one of his favorite Michigan Lottery games and instantly won a $1 million top prize.

There's one million more reasons why the "Red Hot Millions" scratch-off game is among an anonymous player's most-loved games from the Michigan Lottery.

The lottery fan stopped at the Mobil gas station on 32nd Street in Port Huron and asked for a ticket from the $10 "Red Hot Millions" game in the scratch-off case.

"Red Hot Millions is one of my favorite games, and I play it quite often," the St. Clair County man told the Lottery.

This winning ticket in particular provided little suspense — the realization that he was a million dollars richer dawned on him as soon as he started playing the ticket. It was a celebration almost immediately.

"The $1 million prize was the first thing I scratched off, so I knew I'd won big right away," the lucky winner recalled. "I was so happy!"

Upon visiting Lottery headquarters in Lansing, the unnamed man claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 over the full amount as an annuity over 30 years. The prize money, he said, will allow him to help his family.

"I have won smaller amounts in the past, but nothing compared to this," the winner said.

Now that the third and final prize in "Red Hot Millions" has been claimed, there are eight out of 103 second-tier prizes of $2,000 and 53 out of 892 third-tier prizes of $500 remaining. The game, which launched in March 2021, still offers more than $3 million in prizes.

Lottery Post Staff

14 comments.
Bleudog101
Congratulations on his big win.

 

Digest the very last paragraph....unlike Virginia looks like Michigan keeps their games active even though the top three prizes have been won.   Deception in my eyes.

    sdw1000
    Dude better spend his money fast...lol

      rcbbuckeye
      Congratulations on his big win.

       

      Digest the very last paragraph....unlike Virginia looks like Michigan keeps their games active even though the top three prizes have been won.   Deception in my eyes.

      Texas like Virginia, once all top prizes are claimed the game is closed.

        TheMeatman2005
        Better late than never.

        Congrats! Party

          itpmguru
          Congratulations on his big win.

           

          Digest the very last paragraph....unlike Virginia looks like Michigan keeps their games active even though the top three prizes have been won.   Deception in my eyes.

          In NC all of the big prizes are "staged" so they get get max return from a game, it takes a while for all the big ones to be won.  SC does the right thing and pulls a game after all the top prizes are won.  I have seen them end a game after 4 mos because all the big ones were won, meanwhile in NC it can take a year or more fo that to happen. 

          Congrats to him on this great win!

            sully16
            Congrats to him, enjoy! Party

              Speler
              He wanted to swap the digits, 91 would become 19. Nobody said no, but he couldn't.

                CDanaT
                Congrats to the anonymous nonagenarian  Thumbs Up.... Pretty Spiffy winning a million on a $10 ticket

                  QuickDrawDude
                  He should invest this win for his retirement.

                    lakerben
                    Wow!

                    Win!

                     

                    Party

                      haymaker
                      Congratulations on his big win.

                       

                      Digest the very last paragraph....unlike Virginia looks like Michigan keeps their games active even though the top three prizes have been won.   Deception in my eyes.

                      I Agree! Jersey keeps em alive also, you can check them on the website but... a scratcher is kinda of a impulse buy.

                      they should at least reduce the ticket price when the top prizes are gone...put em in a discount rack !

                        LuckyLottoGuy
                        congratulations

                          Think
                          Congratulations on his big win.

                           

                          Digest the very last paragraph....unlike Virginia looks like Michigan keeps their games active even though the top three prizes have been won.   Deception in my eyes.

                          A lot of stores around here have the 8x11 printouts of top remaining prizes plus you can also put the official MSL lottery app on your phone and look up the remaining prizes for the ticket you are looking at.  Even if you don't install the app you can go to the MSL website and look at the remaining prizes.

                          I once bumped into a guy at a gas station who bought a ticket that had all the top prizes gone and I asked him if he knew.

                          He said "Yes, but I am just trying to win something.  20 bux is ok"

                            rdgrnr
                            He'll be sorry he took that lump sum when he's about 119 or so with no income.

                               
