91-year-old Michigan man wins $1 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

It's one of his favorite games for a reason

By Kate Northrop

PORT HURON, Mich. — A 91-year-old Michigan man picked out a ticket from one of his favorite Michigan Lottery games and instantly won a $1 million top prize.

There's one million more reasons why the "Red Hot Millions" scratch-off game is among an anonymous player's most-loved games from the Michigan Lottery.

The lottery fan stopped at the Mobil gas station on 32nd Street in Port Huron and asked for a ticket from the $10 "Red Hot Millions" game in the scratch-off case.

"Red Hot Millions is one of my favorite games, and I play it quite often," the St. Clair County man told the Lottery.

This winning ticket in particular provided little suspense — the realization that he was a million dollars richer dawned on him as soon as he started playing the ticket. It was a celebration almost immediately.

"The $1 million prize was the first thing I scratched off, so I knew I'd won big right away," the lucky winner recalled. "I was so happy!"

Upon visiting Lottery headquarters in Lansing, the unnamed man claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 over the full amount as an annuity over 30 years. The prize money, he said, will allow him to help his family.

"I have won smaller amounts in the past, but nothing compared to this," the winner said.

Now that the third and final prize in "Red Hot Millions" has been claimed, there are eight out of 103 second-tier prizes of $2,000 and 53 out of 892 third-tier prizes of $500 remaining. The game, which launched in March 2021, still offers more than $3 million in prizes.