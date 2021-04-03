 
Canadian woman memorializes $13 million Lotto Max jackpot with a tattoo

Apr 3, 2021, 1:40 pm

Winner has her son permanently etch the draw date onto her arm

By Kate Northrop

McBRIDE, Canada — A winner from British Columbia is making sure she'll never forget the day she won a $13 million (US$10.3 million) jackpot playing Lotto Max by tattooing the draw date onto her arm.

Tammy Manning is having the draw date March 19, 2021 permanently inked on her skin after winning a multimillion-dollar Lotto Max jackpot from the British Columbia Lottery.

The tattoo will be completed by none other than her son, who is a tattoo artist himself.

"I told my son I won while he was in the middle of doing a tattoo," Manning told the Lottery. "He said, 'there's no way Mom — no you didn't!'"

Manning had stopped at the Husky/Esso gas station on N E Frontage Road in McBride and picked up a $20 Quick Pick package, which contains four Lotto Max tickets at $4 per play and a free Extra play. Among the four Lotto Max tickets was the sole jackpot winner for the Mar. 19, 2021 drawing that matched all seven numbers — 2, 7, 8, 26, 30, 43, and 48. The Bonus number was 25.

"I went to the Husky that I always go to, and the retailer knows who I am," Manning explained. "I checked the ticket on the self-checker, and suddenly the amount appeared across the screen. All I said was 'No!' I just didn't believe it and kept saying 'No!' to myself. I had to have the retailer check the ticket on his machine."

The owner of the retailer, Amber Bhaskar, was at the store when Manning found out she won and witnessed the excitement play out.

"When Tammy validated her ticket, she was about to fall down," Bhaskar recalled. "She's a loyal customer since we moved here — it's really happy to see somebody winning from the local town."

First things first, Manning said she plans on knocking off a few important needs off her list with the big prize, including paying off her house. She's also considering purchasing a property in the Caribbean and a sailboat for her and her partner. Lastly, and most importantly, she wants to share her winnings with her family.

"It feels so good that I'm able to help and do something good with it," Manning said in a press release. "This will change my life, and it means I can retire and can help those close to me."

Lotto Max drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 pm PST.

Lottery Post Staff

noise-gate
 ...so, each time you look at your arm, you reminded of your win, or when people ask what that tattoo is all about, you have a conversation starter? 

Remember that British lottery winner who had the winning numbers put down in tiles on his swimming pool floor? Whatever blows your hair back , l guess.

    MillionsWanted
    Her next tattoo will be the date when she's declared bankrupt. Red Devil

      Todd
      https://www.lotterypost.com/news/319000

       

        noise-gate
         Thanks maestro.

          s5thomps
          Her next tattoo will be the date when she's declared bankrupt. Red Devil

          LOL!!! Hopefully not....time will tell though.

            hearsetrax
            🤔I had thought about getting the winning numbers 2 my big win tatted on my leg once ...

            of course I was that much younger 

              CDanaT
              Who cares about tattoos..With all this new wealth recently acquired, Does the carpet match the drapes ?

                MrLotto$
                You checked the ticket over and over and over and see that you won and still didn't believe it. Yall keep trusting them service counter agents giving them the ticket to check and see what happenens.. 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️

                   
