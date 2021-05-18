 
Alabama lottery hopefuls to be disappointed yet again

May 18, 2021, 4:47 pm

Legislative session ends without consensus on lottery bill

By Kate Northrop

Alabama residents hoping to get a state lottery will have to wait even longer since the 2021 legislative session ended before lawmakers could agree on the particulars of a gaming bill.

Legislators seem to agree on enacting a state lottery for a variety of reasons, which include tightening up unregulated gambling and finding new sources of funding for public programs. However, lawmakers could not reach an agreement on wording specifics, casino locations, and where funding would go.

To cover wider gaming interests in the state, the lottery bill also brought in the topic of casinos. The bill passed in the Senate but died in the House.

While the bill received support from both Democrats and Republicans, there were some Republicans who resolutely maintained a stance against any sort of gambling bill. On the other hand, the Democratic Caucus noted specific changes that needed to be made to the bill in order for them to support it.

"The Democratic Caucus, in conjunction with the Black Caucus, of course wanted a designated funding for Medicaid," Representative Merika Coleman told ABC 33/40. "That was one of the asks on the list, in addition to the locations and making sure we are not the entity picking winners and losers."

Coleman clarified that a big part of the disagreement came from the quantity and locations of proposed casinos, as well as the bill's specific language involving minority participation for contractors in gaming.

According to Representative Kyle South, the expansion of funds for Medicaid was a big talking point in discussions, too large of a topic for lawmakers to reach a consensus on before the legislation period ended.

"There's disagreements on how that could be worded," South said. "Obviously, there has been an emphasis on healthcare around the state due to COVID, but even prior to then. We want to make sure those funds are available for those services both rural and urban, while not tying our hands to one specific sets of funds, for funding mechanism."

South wanted voters in support of a lottery to know that he understands their frustrations.

"I'm just as frustrated as they are because I do want to see us get to a point where we're leaving money on the table," he admitted. "There's gaming already in the state of Alabama. It's totally unregulated, untaxed, and a lot of this is to control gaming."

Over the past week, legislators held multiple meetings to reach a compromise, but to no avail.

"Generally, these were discussions that would have been going on between the House and Senate, but then when you throw in the governor's office also wanting to play in this as well," Coleman explained. "So, now you have these three entities coming together, and we literally ran out of time."

Although the legislative session has concluded for the year, Coleman remarked that she would like to see a special session dedicated to continuing the lottery and gaming discussion in Alabama.

Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2542 Posts
Nothing surprises me with those folks in charge.  The voters should get to decide.

Didn't Grandma Moses there just sign into law recreational Marijuana???

    fellini
    Blue Bell,Pa
    United States
    Member #156241
    June 12, 2014
    41 Posts
    Mega Millions jackpot is $475 million.

      paymentplan-man
      DMV
      United States
      Member #183844
      August 18, 2017
      295 Posts
      Mega Millions jackpot is $475 million.

      What's that?

        Mata Garbo
        New Member
        Gallatin Tennesee
        United States
        Member #194096
        November 29, 2018
        11 Posts
        This is beyond stupid......Mississippi has Casinos. Tennessee has a lottery. Georgia has a lottery. Florida has a lottery. Every single week money is leaving Alabama and going to these 4 states. These idiot lawmakers are hurting their own state. Beyond stupid.

          Bleudog101
          Simpsonville
          United States
          Member #163182
          January 22, 2015
          2542 Posts
          This is beyond stupid......Mississippi has Casinos. Tennessee has a lottery. Georgia has a lottery. Florida has a lottery. Every single week money is leaving Alabama and going to these 4 states. These idiot lawmakers are hurting their own state. Beyond stupid.

          Don't forget Mississippi now has a lottery as well!   Well with $515 million jackpot, Alabama tags will be traveling to neighboring states.   You're correct...beyond stupid.

           

          Too early for me, but with CA having five #'s on MM last night does that mean they have to split $183K or is that individually.  Two winners there.   That sucks.

            dannyct
            Northern Beaches
            Australia
            Member #187034
            January 9, 2018
            138 Posts
            This is good news for surrounding states, more revenue for their projects. Letting the perfect be the enemy of the good!

              winterhug
              United States
              Member #136773
              December 18, 2012
              22 Posts
              No, those two California Mega Millions, one million dollars winners last night do not have to split the money. They each get one million, the money only has to be split if they had won the jackpot. I see the Virginia winner will get two million dollars because of the Megaplier.

                Bleudog101
                Simpsonville
                United States
                Member #163182
                January 22, 2015
                2542 Posts
                California website said two winners for $183K, not one million.   Certainly hope they don't have to split that 'paltry' sum, though it would do me just fine.

                  noise-gate
                  Chasing $ Millions.
                  White Shores- California
                  United States
                  Member #136471
                  December 12, 2012
                  6586 Posts
                  California website said two winners for $183K, not one million.   Certainly hope they don't have to split that 'paltry' sum, though it would do me just fine.

                  True Jeff.

                  Both these winners walk away with $183K. That's pari- mutuel for you. It does suck that a 2nd prize winner gets under $200K while other States pay out the whole Smeer. OTH, there have been instances where 2nd prize winners in CA have bagged $2 & 3 million in prize money since it's based off ticket sales.

                  What we have going for us in hindsight, is that our lottery jackpot wins are not subject to State taxes.

                    Bleudog101
                    Simpsonville
                    United States
                    Member #163182
                    January 22, 2015
                    2542 Posts
                    True Jeff.

                    Both these winners walk away with $183K. That's pari- mutuel for you. It does suck that a 2nd prize winner gets under $200K while other States pay out the whole Smeer. OTH, there have been instances where 2nd prize winners in CA have bagged $2 & 3 million in prize money since it's based off ticket sales.

                    What we have going for us in hindsight, is that our lottery jackpot wins are not subject to State taxes.

                    Thank you!

                       
