Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation

Apr 14, 2021, 7:57 am

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Tuesday night, Alabama state senators passed a constitutional amendment, along with three companion bills, to allow a lottery to be created in the state and allow for casino-style gambling.

The constitutional amendments include a comprehensive plan that incudes a simple lottery — one that only allows people to buy tickets in person or online, and creates a broader system that would also allow for casino-style gambling.

Senators passed the constitutional amendment 23-9. It now goes to the state House of Representatives. The final version that comes out of the House will have to be approved by Alabama voters.

"Every time I go back to my district, the message is clear: people want to have the right to vote on a state lottery and gaming," said Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville. "I appreciate the input from my colleagues in the Senate and the willingness of members of the House of Representatives and the governor's office to participate in a discussion about this transformational issue for our state. I am hopeful about the potential of getting this constitutional amendment in front of Alabamians so that they have a chance to make the final call on this critical decision for the future of our state."

This legislation, SB319, if approved by Alabama voters, will produce up to $710 million of revenue annually for the state of Alabama, according to a report by the Governor's Study Group on Gambling, and the legislation will also control and cap gaming already existing in the state.

The plan sets up gaming operations in six locations: Jefferson County, Mobile County, Macon County, Greene County, Houston County, and Jackson or DeKalb counties. It also sets up a gaming commission and addresses the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

The Senate also adopted three companion bills dealing with gaming.

The first, SB309, outlines duties of the Alabama Lottery Corporation, establishes a lottery trust fund and use of proceeds for college scholarships, what to do with unclaimed lottery winnings, and allows retailers to sell lottery tickets.

SB310 will set up a gaming commission if the constitutional amendment is approved by the voters, states $750 million for broadband implementation, and has components for mental health and rural hospitals to receive portion of proceeds.

The third bill, SB311, prohibits certain campaign contributions and addresses criminal activity.

"This has been a long time coming. The people of Alabama deserve the right to be able to vote on gaming, and they have wanted this chance for the past 20 years. This vote will allow our residents to finally reap the benefits of gaming, by allowing those who play games in Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, or Tennessee to now play those same games at home," Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro. "This vote has the potential to be a major game-changer for our education and healthcare systems. I'm proud to be a part of this legislative body and this is a great day for the state of Alabama."

The Senate already passed another lottery bill that defines how the lottery would work, how its structure would be overseen and where the money would go. It's up to the House now to approve that bill as well.

WSFA

Unlucky-Kenny
WISCONSIN
United States
Member #202055
November 7, 2019
1538 Posts
"Senators passed the constitutional amendment 23-9."

I wonder the reasoning behind the 9 who were against - I would have thought it would be a 100% agreement behind rolling in that much money...

    Stratogee
    United States
    Member #169684
    October 28, 2015
    1746 Posts
    "Senators passed the constitutional amendment 23-9."

    I wonder the reasoning behind the 9 who were against - I would have thought it would be a 100% agreement behind rolling in that much money...

    Religion.....church and state.  But AL derserves this.  They can do a lot with these extra funds coming in.  Remember AL is a verity religious state.

      noise-gate
      Chasing $ Millions.
      White Shores- California
      United States
      Member #136471
      December 12, 2012
      6559 Posts
      "Senators passed the constitutional amendment 23-9."

      I wonder the reasoning behind the 9 who were against - I would have thought it would be a 100% agreement behind rolling in that much money...

      isn't it obvious Kenny? The nine, the " Nazgul" will probably say it's because it's evil and will lead the State down a path of doom. 

        noise-gate
        Chasing $ Millions.
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136471
        December 12, 2012
        6559 Posts
        Religion.....church and state.  But AL derserves this.  They can do a lot with these extra funds coming in.  Remember AL is a verity religious state.

        I Agree!Funny how they never say a word about some of their preachers accumulating tremendous wealth, while driving around in luxury cars  & living in huge homes, yet the majority of their congregation lives in poverty.

          Unlucky-Kenny
          WISCONSIN
          United States
          Member #202055
          November 7, 2019
          1538 Posts
          I Agree!Funny how they never say a word about some of their preachers accumulating tremendous wealth, while driving around in luxury cars  & living in huge homes, yet the majority of their congregation lives in poverty.

          And with the church's tax exempt status - more sting considering how much some of them rake in each year.

          Kenneth Copeland

          Net Worth $760 Million

          Kenneth Copeland is very close to being a Billionaire even though he already claims billion dollar status. He runs Kenneth Copeland Ministries. His ministry’s 1,500-acre campus is a half-hour drive from Fort Worth includes a church, a private airstrip, a hangar for the ministry’s $17.5 million jet and other aircraft, and a $6 million church owned lakefront mansion.

            Unlucky-Kenny
            WISCONSIN
            United States
            Member #202055
            November 7, 2019
            1538 Posts
            Religion.....church and state.  But AL derserves this.  They can do a lot with these extra funds coming in.  Remember AL is a verity religious state.

            Yes they do deserve the choice :) glad they got it.

              noise-gate
              Chasing $ Millions.
              White Shores- California
              United States
              Member #136471
              December 12, 2012
              6559 Posts
              And with the church's tax exempt status - more sting considering how much some of them rake in each year.

              Kenneth Copeland

              Net Worth $760 Million

              Kenneth Copeland is very close to being a Billionaire even though he already claims billion dollar status. He runs Kenneth Copeland Ministries. His ministry’s 1,500-acre campus is a half-hour drive from Fort Worth includes a church, a private airstrip, a hangar for the ministry’s $17.5 million jet and other aircraft, and a $6 million church owned lakefront mansion.

              Which is my point exactly.I have no problem with religious folk caring for people, looking out for their welfare, but you get those few who are up to no good. I mean even the Son of Man had no transportation, he walked, he had one item of clothing, yet some of these guys are living the highlife, and when l point it out..

                Bleudog101
                Simpsonville
                United States
                Member #163182
                January 22, 2015
                2496 Posts
                Perhaps light @ the end of the tunnel for Alabamians.   I hope so.

                Will someone scratch my brain cells, please?   I remember years ago in Alabama there were 'Vote Yes on the lottery' signs all over the place.   What year was this??   Too bad it didn't go through then.

                Am glad the Indian tribes with their casinos were mentioned.

                  LottoPerro
                  United States
                  Member #128367
                  May 22, 2012
                  206 Posts
                  I ain't holding my breath. The Alabama Senate passed the lottery once before, but the House said no. Not gonna be surprised if the same thing happens. I'd love the chance to vote on it, though. Would be great to play MM and PB at a store within walking distance.

