$731.1 million Powerball jackpot claimed by anonymous group in Maryland

May 27, 2021, 11:12 am

It's the largest prize in the Maryland Lottery's history

By Kate Northrop

An anonymous group stepped forward to claim a record $731.1 million Powerball jackpot drawn on Jan. 20, 2021, the sixth-largest jackpot in the U.S. and the longest roll in Powerball history with 36 consecutive drawings.

A group of anonymous winners dubbed "The Power Pack" finally came forward to claim the Maryland Lottery's largest jackpot.

As many would expect, the group chose to take the prize as a one-time lump sum cash option, a jaw-dropping $546.8 million, or about $366.6 million after federal and state taxes.

The lone winning ticket for the Jan. 20 Powerball drawing was purchased by one member of The Power Pack at the Coney Market grocery store on Lower Georges Creek Road in Lonaconing, a small town in Northwest Maryland bordering Pennsylvania. Earlier this year, the store received a $100,000 bonus for selling the Quick Pick, the only ticket the group purchased for that drawing.

The Power Pack member who purchased the ticket had the honors of discovering they had just won hundreds of millions of dollars and checked it over and over. Still in disbelief, he told his group, "This can't be right. I'm going to work."

Rest assured, the matching numbers on the ticket were as right as could be.

As the group claimed their prize from the Maryland Lottery, they told Lottery officials that they don't have any plans to change their current lifestyles. According to the Lottery, they are looking to invest the money to take care of their families and positively impact their communities "for generations to come."

"We are thrilled that the jackpot has been claimed, and we couldn't be happier for the winners," Maryland Lottery and Gaming Managing Director of Communications Carole Gentry said. "The prize generated nearly $49 million in tax revenue for the state, so everyone in Maryland wins."

The Powerball win easily eclipsed the previous record in Maryland Lottery history, a $218.6 million share of a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot claimed anonymously by The Three Amigos in the Mar. 30, 2012 drawing.

The jackpot was claimed four months after the drawing, but there was still plenty of time left to come forward. As lottery players in Maryland have 182 days after the draw date to claim prizes, The Power Pack had until July 21.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 20, 2021 Powerball jackpot were 40, 53, 60, 68, and 69, with Powerball number 22. The Power Play multiplier was 3. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in about 292 million.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday night at 10:59 pm EST for a $253 million jackpot.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 pm EST. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega website provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States' two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

10 comments.
Raven62
New Jersey
United States
Party Congrats to The Power Pack! Party

    Bleudog101
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Todd a well written article.   Had forgotten all about this drawing until the article was read and media coverage of that small town.   Does sound like locals which makes this huge win even better news IMHO.

      noise-gate
      Chasing $ Millions.
      White Shores- California
      United States
      Anonymity- that is the way to go when claiming a jackpot prize of that magnitude. Out here our lottery is forcing one to show up in either a gorilla suit or Nixon mask.

      Raising both arms in a V shape with a victory sign is..optional. Cool

        Long Odds
        New York
        United States
        Color me skeptical. Group play but the only purchase was a single quick pick ticket for a 731 million drawing? Me thinks the group was formed after the win which is all the more impressive as to the decency of the ticket purchaser. Congratulations to the winners!

          HaveABall
          United States
          Color me skeptical. Group play but the only purchase was a single quick pick ticket for a 731 million drawing? Me thinks the group was formed after the win which is all the more impressive as to the decency of the ticket purchaser. Congratulations to the winners!

          Would somebody with the wherewithal please let us know if this exciting "The Power Pack" is an LLC (or what it's officially registered as)?

          Group Hug

            islandgirl5
            Philadelphia
            United States
            My reading comprehension might be bad but where does it say that the one person from the group bought just one ticket. Doesn't the lone ticket mean that only one ticket matched the lucky numbers and no one else had those numbers, therefore the lone ticket statement. The article didn't state how many tickets that one person from the group bought.

              Long Odds
              New York
              United States
              My reading comprehension might be bad but where does it say that the one person from the group bought just one ticket. Doesn't the lone ticket mean that only one ticket matched the lucky numbers and no one else had those numbers, therefore the lone ticket statement. The article didn't state how many tickets that one person from the group bought.

              "...for selling the Quick Pick, the only ticket the group purchased for that drawing."

                islandgirl5
                Philadelphia
                United States
                My apologies I really didn't see that sentence

                  rcbbuckeye
                  Texas
                  United States
                  "...for selling the Quick Pick, the only ticket the group purchased for that drawing."

                  The lone ticket can have several lines on it and one of the lines was the winning one. 

                    sully16
                    Dr.President Elect
                    Michigan
                    United States
                    Congrats to the Lucky group, enjoy. Party

                    Coffee

                       
