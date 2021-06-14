 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited June 15, 2021, 5:36 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Thief steals handbag with winning €125,000 lottery ticket inside

Jun 14, 2021, 12:45 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
El GordoEl Gordo: Thief steals handbag with winning €125,000 lottery ticket insideRating:

Caught after making a big purchase

By Kate Northrop

ALZIRA, Spain — A thief who stole a purse with a winning lottery ticket worth €125,000 (US$152,000) inside has finally been caught after he used the money to buy a house.

On May 31, the Guardia Civil, law enforcement in Spain, arrested an unnamed 52-year-old man at the house he bought in Valencia with the winnings he stole.

The theft took place on Dec. 19, 2020. Video surveillance footage in a restaurant shows the man walking past a woman seated at a table and swiping her handbag hanging on the back of her chair while pretending to talk on the phone. He then hides the purse underneath a jacket and walks away.

Much to the crook's delight, the bag contained a significant €905 (US$1,152) in cash and a lottery ticket for the then-upcoming El Gordo drawing, the most well-known, largest raffle in history, measured by prize payout.

Just three days later on Dec. 22, 2021, the annual drawing took place. The ticket in the thief's possession ended up winning the second prize worth €125,000, which the man fraudulently claimed and used to buy himself a house in Alzira, a city in the province of Valencia in eastern Spain.

On the evening the victim's bag was stolen, she contacted the police, but the gravity of the crime truly sunk in when the annual drawing took place and it was revealed just how much money was sitting in that purse. On the day of the drawing, she extended the complaint with local authorities.

It took five grueling months, but law enforcement finally caught and arrested the man at the house he bought using the winnings from the stolen ticket. According to EuroWeeklyNews, he has a long history of theft and was granted bail by a Court of Instance and Instruction in Alzira. He has since been released with charges.

Thanks to BobP for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

7 comments. Last comment 12 hours ago by sully16.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Mata Garbo
Avatar
Gallatin Tennesee
United States
Member #194096
November 29, 2018
20 Posts
Offline

Her purse contained $1100 cash plus a ticket worth $125,000. He had her purse which means he had her address. He could have at least dropped off about 60 or 70 thousand at her house once he cashed in the ticket. Don't leave the poor woman with nothing. But no......he had to go buy a house. I hope he enjoys his years in prison.

SurrenderNo Pity!

    Tony Numbers
    Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
    Bronx ny
    United States
    Member #158510
    August 25, 2014
    684 Posts
    Offline

    It said in the story the gravity of the situation really sunk in when she realized how much money was in the purse. Wait How did she know the ticket was a winner when it was not in her possession??????

      PHIL85
      Avatar

      United States
      Member #205224
      March 19, 2020
      33 Posts
      Offline

      It said in the story the gravity of the situation really sunk in when she realized how much money was in the purse. Wait How did she know the ticket was a winner when it was not in her possession??????

      The tickets are numbered sequentially (#1, #2, #3 . . .)  She must have known her ticket #.

        Tony Numbers
        Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
        Bronx ny
        United States
        Member #158510
        August 25, 2014
        684 Posts
        Offline

        The tickets are numbered sequentially (#1, #2, #3 . . .)  She must have known her ticket #.

        Yeah maybe, but aren't the tickets bearer instruments? Since she didn't sign the ticket anyone could cash it. But the dumb ass was filmed swiping the purse. Maybe he should have swapped out the winning ticket with a losing ticket, and turn the purse over with the cash, and apologize

          RickyRocksteady
          Avatar

          United States
          Member #158981
          September 9, 2014
          37 Posts
          Offline

          Yeah maybe, but aren't the tickets bearer instruments? Since she didn't sign the ticket anyone could cash it. But the dumb ass was filmed swiping the purse. Maybe he should have swapped out the winning ticket with a losing ticket, and turn the purse over with the cash, and apologize

          Spoken like a person with this skill & knowledge. Just sayin'

            Tony Numbers
            Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
            Bronx ny
            United States
            Member #158510
            August 25, 2014
            684 Posts
            Offline

            Spoken like a person with this skill & knowledge. Just sayin'

            LOL Nah bruh just not my bag. A lot of info missing from the story.

              sully16
              sully16's avatar - sharan
              25
              Dr.President Elect
              Michigan
              United States
              Member #81738
              October 28, 2009
              86177 Posts
              Offline

              Glad he got caught , guessing this wasn't his first theft.

              US Flag

                 
                Page 1 of 1