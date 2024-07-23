Store clerk tricks Tennessee father and steals $1 million winning lottery ticket

Jul 23, 2024, 7:53 pm (26 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Cashier who stole prize arrested

By Kate Northrop

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A Tennessee Lottery retailer clerk has been arrested after tricking a local father and stealing his winning ticket worth $1 million.

A Tennessee man almost lost out on a $1 million prize he didn't even know about after a retailer clerk tricked him into thinking he hadn't won anything.

Meet Patel, 23, has been put behind bars after getting caught stealing a $1 million winning lottery ticket from a customer. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, Patel fooled the anonymous man into thinking the ticket was worthless.

The victim had stopped at a Shell gas station in Murfreesboro and bought two $20 "Diamond and Gold" scratch-off tickets. Rather than scratching off the entire play area, he normally scratches off the bar code area and hands his tickets to the store clerk to check them for prizes.

"If you scratch off the front bar code, it will tell you if it's a winner or not, regardless if you scratch off everything showing how much you won," Lt. Detective Steve Craig told News Channel 5 Nashville.

Both tickets were winners of very different amounts. Patel paid out one of the winning tickets, worth $40, but he told the player that the other ticket had won nothing.

"He threw it on top of the trash," Craig continued. "As the gentleman left, he took the trash out on camera. You can see him grab the ticket and put it in his pocket."

Patel later visited the Tennessee Lottery to try to claim the prize, but it did not go as planned.

"He went to the Lottery Commission to claim the ticket as his own, but there were red flags, and they held onto the ticket," Craig relayed.

What many lottery players may not realize is that the Lottery vets all winners of large prize amounts, including those of $1 million or more. That process involves checking store surveillance footage to ensure the ticket was bought by the actual winner presenting the ticket.

The security feed clearly showed Patel stealing the ticket.

"Store video obtained by Investigators Vic Donoho and Greg Heiman of the Tennessee Lottery showed the clerk allegedly taking out the trash, removing the winning ticket and placing it in his pocket," the Sheriff's Office said.

"It's pretty obvious," Craig remarked. "Good enough to put in front of 12 jurors, and they'll reach the same conclusion."

Patel was arrested and is currently being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He faces charges of theft over $250,000, a Class A felony, which is an offense punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 30.

The story does end on a good note. Detectives were able to identify the victim, who was unaware that the clerk had even tried to trick him, and inform him of his winning ticket. He was very thankful for the investigators' work.

"The feel-good side of this story is [the father] never knew he was the winner until we made contact with him," Craig said. "That is absolutely life-changing money."

VIDEO: Watch the report

