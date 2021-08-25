 
Massachusetts father and sons accused of defrauding Lottery of $21 million

Aug 25, 2021, 11:00 am

"Statistically improbable" number of wins raises red flags

By Kate Northrop

A Massachusetts family is accused of defrauding the Massachusetts Lottery of nearly $21 million in a tax evasion scheme that took place over the past decade.

It wouldn't be farfetched to say that cashing in more than 13,000 winning lottery tickets worth almost $21 million over eight years would be statistically impossible, if not improbable. This many wins could not simply be attributed to sheer luck.

"A statistician will say that there's some astronomical odd," Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney told the New York Times. "But the reality is, it's zero."

Ali Jaafar, 63, and his sons Mohamed Jaafar, 31, and Yousef Jaafar, 28, conducted a ticket-cashing scheme commonly referred to as "ten-percenting," where scammers will buy winning lottery tickets from players for cash at a discount between 10-20% of the ticket's value. This means that players who originally held the tickets would not have to report the winnings on their tax returns or pay owed child support. The fraudsters then present the winning tickets to the Lottery as their own, claim the prize for themselves, and report the winnings on their tax returns such that they would be offset by alleged gambling losses, thus avoiding federal income taxes.

Between 2011 and 2019, Ali only paid $24,500 in federal taxes on the $15 million in lottery winnings he reported. On top of that, he received $886,261 back from the federal government in refunds.

The suspicions of fraudulent activity did not suddenly come out of nowhere. In 2019, Ali was named the "top individual lottery ticket casher," Mohamed ranked third, and Yousef ranked fourth. Combined, their winnings that year alone totaled $5.8 million. The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission had their eye on the Jaafar's since then and even suspended them from cashing in tickets.

In retaliation, the family brazenly sued the Lottery.

"I think it really speaks to a level of hubris," Sweeney said in an interview. "This is not the result of somebody who's lucky or somebody who is, quote-unquote, playing a lot."

In 2018, the Lottery introduced a policy that took aim at players who won with a frequency deemed "factually or statistically improbable." It allows the Lottery to freeze payouts for 90 days for anyone who claims at least 20 prizes valued at $1,000 or more in a year.

"If you're in violation of this policy, you should have the expectation that you will have a hearing and a potential suspension regarding this matter," Sweeney told WBUR.

The Jaafar family's prize claims were, without a doubt, factually impossible to the highest degree. State prosecutors said that Ali "would have had to purchase 12,411 tickets per day (each and every day), which equates to purchasing 517 tickets per hour and more than 8 tickets per minute," to account for the 569 winning scratch-off tickets he claimed for prize money over six months. The fact that the tickets were purchased "from Lowell to Nantucket, and Boston to Worcester" further drove the point home.

The Jaafars' claim was dismissed last year, and on Monday, they were collectively charged with over a dozen counts of fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion.

According to the United States Department of Justice, one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS comes with a maximum sentence of five years in prison, one count of money laundering has a 20-year maximum sentence, and one count of filing false tax returns provides for a maximum of three years. The accused also face additional supervised release, fines, and restitution for each count.

Lottery Post Staff

Didn't they know only the lottery has permission to steal via the taxes!

    I've long said the State Lottery's Motto iz... "We can Screw YOU,.. but nnaahh, YOU can't Screw US.!"

    Now the real question iz.. Why aren't the Fedz investigating these cRoOkEd Lotteries with 15 min to 1 hr cutoff time before the actual Drawing?

    Hell, I've got STATISTICAL data that clearly says what's happenin here in Ga is suspicious..!!.. but noticed how LOs relied on Probability & Statistics in support of their claim of suspicion...Huuummm.. They know that "Math doesn't lie"..

    ...MATH... The final Stochastic frontier...

    These are the Lottery Voyages of Stat$talker..!!

    The ongoing Mission,..to seek out the Laws of "Probability Math"...

     to master its rules to invoke...to Conquer ALL Major Jackpots..!!

    ...To boldly go,... Where NO Player has gone before...!!

      These guys started doing this in 2011, the authorities didn't figure it out until 2019. If these knuckleheads had not been so greedy they could have shut everything down in 2017 and kept all the money they had collected. Apparently there were a lot of customers who owed child support or who wanted to avoid taxes. You buy a scratch off and win $50,000......but instead going to Lottery Headquarters, you sell the ticket to Ali or one of his sons for $35,000 or maybe $40,000, you never have to notify the IRS and Ali and his sons collect thousands of dollars a week depending on how many winners show up at their store. When you are engaged in something like this you have to always remember......the postman always rings twice.

      Thinking of...Mail For You

         
        Page 1 of 1