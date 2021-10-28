Twelve individuals and three stores indicted in Massachusetts lottery scheme

Another fraud ring is caught

By Kate Northrop

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced that twelve individuals and three stores in the state were indicted in connection with an ongoing scheme to launder lottery winnings and thus avoid paying taxes.

The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission (MSLC), in conjunction with State Police, discovered that twelve individuals conspired to evade taxes in a calculated scheme to defraud the state of taxes on lottery winnings and other debts.

All twelve individuals were indicted on Friday by a Statewide Grand Jury on charges including conspiracy to evade taxes, attempting to impede or obstruct state tax laws, money laundering, and providing false statements under penalty of perjury. The Massachusetts Lottery also noted that the defendants lied under oath on numerous lottery claim forms. The individuals range from ages 29 to 80.

"By taking these types of necessary actions to prevent crimes, we are maintaining the integrity of the Lottery and the best interests of the people of the Commonwealth," Treasurer and Chair of the MSLC Deborah B. Goldberg said in a press release. "I am thankful for the Lottery team, the Attorney General's Office, and the Massachusetts State Police for their diligent and effective work on this case."

Three of the defendants were also employees at three different stores: the Grab N Go on Washington Avenue in Chelsea, Robinson's News Convenience Store on Eastern Avenue in Malden, and Richland Convenience Store on Nahant Road in Nahant.

The stores facing charges are Underground Express on Winter Place in Boston, Richdale on Lowell Road in North Reading, and NT Lucky Variety on Arlington Street in Chelsea. Currently, the Lottery is working to suspend the licenses of those stores and removing all Lottery equipment from the locations, but may permanently revoke the licenses after a full review process is completed.

"Any attempts to fraudulently claim lottery prizes to abet in illegal activities including the avoidance of taxes or other debts owed to the Commonwealth are viewed by the Massachusetts State Lottery as serious offenses," Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney stated. "We are grateful for the initiative taken by the Attorney General's Office and the Massachusetts State Police to confront this activity and assist us in securing the public's trust in the Lottery."

Over the last three years, a collaboration between the Lottery and law enforcement has resulted in the federal indictments of six other offenders related to a high frequency of cashing in lottery tickets. According to the Lottery, four of these individuals were historically the most frequent participants in this type of activity in Massachusetts.

In August, a father and son duo from Massachusetts was accused of defrauding the lottery in a long-running tax evasion scheme and was charged with over a dozen counts of fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion.

It was a mindboggling case in which they managed to fraudulently claim in 13,000 winning tickets worth $21 million over eight years, a statistically improbable, if not impossible, situation that could not be attributed to sheer luck.

It was the same type of scheme that the twelve defendants are accused of, commonly called "ten-percenting." Scammers will buy winning lottery tickets from players for cash at a discount between 10-20% of the ticket's value. As a result, players who originally held the tickets would not have to report the winnings on their tax returns or pay owed child support. The fraudsters then present the winning tickets to the Lottery as their own, claim the prize for themselves, and report the winnings on their tax returns such that they would be offset by alleged gambling losses, thus avoiding federal income taxes.

In this instance, the defendants funneled the winning tickets to individuals Frank Obey, 80, of Lynn, and Kenneth Grossman, 69, of Revere, and their runners. They were the ones who presented false claims forms to the Lottery and claimed that the winnings were their own.

Two of the actual lottery winners, Peter Marano and Adam Derebala, were also charged for tax evasion and failing to file a tax return.

The Lottery is required to cross reference the identity of claimants with information provided by the Department of Revenue before paying out prizes of $600 or more to determine whether the winner owes child support or past-due tax liability.

Since 1994, the Lottery states, over $26.2 million has been withheld from Lottery prize winnings and returned to the Commonwealth.

The Attorney General's Office alleges that the scheme ran from April 2020 through May 2021. Those indicted on Friday will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court at a later date, the Office said.