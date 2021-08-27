 
NEW VIDEO: The biggest scandal in lottery history

Aug 27, 2021, 5:14 pm

NEW VIDEO: The biggest scandal in lottery history

The scam that changed the lottery forever

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — It was the hottest scandal and largest invasion of trust in lottery history, something that never should have happened, was predicted by Lottery Post or years, and absolutely could have been prevented.

Many lottery players think of a now-retired multi-state game when they hear the name "Hot Lotto," but most lottery connoisseurs will remember the long-running drama associated with it, one that changed the lottery industry forever.

Today, Lottery Post released its latest video on how lottery rigging mastermind Eddie Tipton cracked the code and stole millions of dollars from the lottery.

WATCH: The Biggest Lottery Scandal in History

One man managed to not only rig a drawing to claim the prize money all for himself, but rob every player across the United States a fair shot at winning millions of dollars — but how did he do it? We compiled years' worth of knowledge and pieced together events that took place over nearly decade to bring you the answer.

To hear the infamous story of Eddie Tipton, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel. Be sure to tell us in the comments what you think of the tale, and perhaps share what you had originally believed when the case was unfolding in real time — we can't wait to hear your thoughts.

News story photo

Lottery Post Staff

11 comments.
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2667 Posts
Offline

Great post.   Book was very insightful too!

    noise-gate
    Avatar
    Chasing $ Millions.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Member #136471
    December 12, 2012
    6704 Posts
    Offline

    * Haven't been following the Tipton story, but wasn't he & his accomplices supposed to pay restitution? Last l heard him & he's posse were still hanging onto millions.

    * Seems like the wheels of justice have ground to a halt when it comes to this band of brothers.

     * Voice of Reason *   

    * The Truth Hurts *

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      Tony Numbers
      Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
      Bronx ny
      United States
      Member #158510
      August 25, 2014
      729 Posts
      Offline

      Kate Northrop What a breath of fresh air. Nice elocution

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163182
        January 22, 2015
        2667 Posts
        Offline

        Kate Northrop What a breath of fresh air. Nice elocution

        Second time around still great to watch.

         

        LP folks enlighten me...I see some lotteries instead of calling it RNG (Rigged Now Games) have a new Acronym but for the life of me can't think of what it is.   Trying to fool lottery players not cool.

          Mata Garbo
          Avatar
          Gallatin Tennesee
          United States
          Member #194096
          November 29, 2018
          70 Posts
          Offline

          The lottery officials who ignored Eddie when he tried to warn them about the flaw in the system, should have been fired. They could have shut things down and brought in a team  of experts to fix the flaws. But they basically said "fix it yourself". He also should never have involved someone who was not family. His brother did not turn on him, but his so-called "friend" did. Even thou this guy was guilty as sin. The lottery officials not only failed to listen to Eddie, but they ignored warnings from Lottery Post. Eddie is not the ONLY guilty party here.Thanks Kate, for your great video.

No NoRant

          No NoRant

            Tony Numbers
            Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
            Bronx ny
            United States
            Member #158510
            August 25, 2014
            729 Posts
            Offline

            I know this isn't the lottery but a few years ago an inside man rigged the pick six on breeders cup day. Seems like any flaw in the security and someone on the inside ready to exploit it.

              darthfury78
              Avatar
              homestead
              United States
              Member #158175
              August 14, 2014
              512 Posts
              Offline

              This might be why no one (who works for the lottery) is allowed to play the game because they know too much. Heaven forbid that if you win the jackpot, only to have it void because a relative works for the commission...Mad

                Genome
                Avatar
                Massachusetts
                United States
                Member #78796
                August 21, 2009
                393 Posts
                Offline

                I had tickets for that drawing. I was so confused why no one had claimed it throughout the year. I didn't get a fair shot to win. Its crazy to think maybe I could have won it. I dont play my states Lucky for Life game anymore after they switched to the RNG.

                  Think
                  Think's avatar - lightbulb
                  Marquette, MI
                  United States
                  Member #20540
                  August 20, 2005
                  940 Posts
                  Offline

                  Second time around still great to watch.

                   

                  LP folks enlighten me...I see some lotteries instead of calling it RNG (Rigged Now Games) have a new Acronym but for the life of me can't think of what it is.   Trying to fool lottery players not cool.

                  Well I have heard of RNG or "Rigged Numbers Game" systems also being referred to as CGN (Corruptly Generated Numbers) or CNG (Corrupt Number Generation) systems.

                  Was it either of those two you were trying to remember?

                    Speler
                    Avatar

                    Belgium
                    Member #214858
                    April 17, 2021
                    543 Posts
                    Offline

                    I think that he should have eaten less greasy food. Maybe it was the appetite that drove him.

                      Bleudog101
                      Avatar
                      Simpsonville
                      United States
                      Member #163182
                      January 22, 2015
                      2667 Posts
                      Offline

                      Yes...thank you.   RNG was not kind @ the fake Louisville, KY casino today either!

                         
