NEW VIDEO: The biggest scandal in lottery history

The scam that changed the lottery forever

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — It was the hottest scandal and largest invasion of trust in lottery history, something that never should have happened, was predicted by Lottery Post or years, and absolutely could have been prevented.

Many lottery players think of a now-retired multi-state game when they hear the name "Hot Lotto," but most lottery connoisseurs will remember the long-running drama associated with it, one that changed the lottery industry forever.

Today, Lottery Post released its latest video on how lottery rigging mastermind Eddie Tipton cracked the code and stole millions of dollars from the lottery.

WATCH: The Biggest Lottery Scandal in History

One man managed to not only rig a drawing to claim the prize money all for himself, but rob every player across the United States a fair shot at winning millions of dollars — but how did he do it? We compiled years' worth of knowledge and pieced together events that took place over nearly decade to bring you the answer.

To hear the infamous story of Eddie Tipton, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel. Be sure to tell us in the comments what you think of the tale, and perhaps share what you had originally believed when the case was unfolding in real time — we can't wait to hear your thoughts.