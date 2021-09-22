 
Lottery ticket sold in New York wins $431 million Mega Millions jackpot

Sep 22, 2021, 2:53 pm

By Kate Northrop

After a run of 29 drawings without a jackpot winner, the 30th drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery game produced a single $431 million winner last night when one ticket sold in New York matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

The winner will now have to choose between being paid $431 million in 30 annually-increasing payments over 29 years or the lump-sum estimated cash value of $314.4 million.

According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, after all federal and New York state taxes are paid, the winner either will receive $231.1 million by the end of 29 years, or $167.9 million in cash all at once.

The massive Mega Millions haul is the 26th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States, and the 22nd-largest cash value ever awarded. (See full top-25 list below.) It is also the 12th-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

The lone winning ticket was sold at Pronto Pizza at 62 West 48th Street in New York City.

It's the second Mega Millions jackpot won in New York this year since a $96 million prize was won by a couple from Oneida County on February 16.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, September 21, 2021, were 36, 41, 45, 51, and 56, with Mega Ball number 13. The Megaplier was 3.

Fortunately, even if you didn't win the jackpot, the Mega Millions game still offers another 8 ways to win lower-tier prizes. One player from Connecticut won a second prize of $1 million by matching the first five numbers minus the Mega Ball.

25 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Mega Ball and won $10,000. Of those tickets, six were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $30,000 and two of the tickets were purchased in California with a prize amount of $18,952 each.

In total, more than 1.06 million tickets won prizes across the game's nine prize tiers in Tuesday's drawing.

A complete list of payouts for all prizes and the official drawing video can be found at USA Mega's Mega Millions Drawing Information page, as well as at Lottery Post's Mega Millions Prize Payouts page.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

With the jackpot being won Tuesday, the next Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Friday, September 24 is reset to its starting point of $20 million.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

A drawing for a $490 million Powerball jackpot is set to take place tonight at 10:59 pm Eastern Time. It is currently the 19th-largest jackpot of all time in the United States and the 10th-largest in Powerball history.

So far, there have been 35 consecutive Powerball drawings without a jackpot winner. A $285.6 million Powerball jackpot was won on June 5, 2021 by one winner in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Mega Millions and Powerball winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

The following list shows the top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time. The $431 million Mega Millions jackpot won last night ranks as the 26th-largest United States lottery jackpot in history.

  1. Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
  3. Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
  4. Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
  5. Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
  6. Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
  7. Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
  8. Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  9. Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
  10. Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
  11. Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
  12. Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  13. Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  14. Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  15. Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
  16. Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
  17. Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  18. Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania
  19. Powerball: $490 million, Sep. 22, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  20. Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  21. Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
  22. Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
  23. Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
  24. Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  25. Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana
  26. Mega Millions: $431 million, Sep. 21, 2021 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - New York

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 15
  • Mega Millions: 10

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

The Mega Millions jackpot won last night ranks as the 22nd-largest cash value of all time.

  1. Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
  3. Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
  4. Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
  5. Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
  6. Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
  7. Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  8. Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
  9. Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
  10. Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  11. Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
  12. Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
  13. Powerball: $355.1 million cash, Sep. 22, 2021 ($490 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  14. Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  15. Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
  16. Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
  17. Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
  18. Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  19. Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
  20. Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
  21. Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
  22. Mega Millions: $314.4 million cash, Sep. 21, 2021 ($431 million annuity) - New York
  23. Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
  24. Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
  25. Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 13
  • Mega Millions: 12

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

11 comments. Last comment 1 hour ago by parlayman.
Cassie8620
Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
California
United States
Member #180563
March 13, 2017
4959 Posts
Offline

Cheerscongrats!

 

So, only 1 person, with ALL th e cash being won like that. Congrats.

 

This is why pops say rigged, and i am glad i sat it out LOL

Why not 10 individual(s) to win at one time i.e., "all 5 numbers" =  a COOL MILL $ for each, why not?Yes NodWould be nice if more win at one time, in multiple states.

 

Then, we can have even more win Mega with at least  " 4 numbers with the MB or PB.

 

LOLThat's why dad say rigged and not to play LOL

 but i am still happy for the 1 man. (or woman.)  Bye for now. See Ya!

Won(2020) $22,000. Let's Go NC! Time 2 break the bank, baby! 1034 1021 1019 1061 1117 

0708 0806 2274 2446 4764 4774 4662 4667 6035 6230 6231 6223 6442 7446 7447 7661

2431  1359 2360 2660 2670 2680 4213 5593 8307 87438486 7898 9290 9470 9780

    Raven62
    Raven62's avatar - binary
    25
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #17842
    June 28, 2005
    145704 Posts
    Offline

    Party One Jackpot has now been Won! Party

    Party One Jackpot remains to be Won! Party

    A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

    Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

    Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

      CDanaT
      CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
      Central TN
      United States
      Member #121187
      January 4, 2012
      5440 Posts
      Offline

      Congrats to the lucky winner(s).....Have a wonder life without drama & chaos Star

      Integrity: There is just no substitute.

        CB$CJ
        Avatar
        New Member
        Detroit Michigan
        United States
        Member #203562
        January 8, 2020
        5 Posts
        Offline

        Congratulations!!!! Most of the big winners are only in some part of New York,Texas, Florida,California,

          Mata Garbo
          Avatar
          Gallatin Tennesee
          United States
          Member #194096
          November 29, 2018
          85 Posts
          Offline

          Congratulations to the lucky New Yorker. Thanks to LP i am reminded that this is the 5 year anniversary of the Massachusetts couple who managed to scam a guy out of $6,000 claiming he had to pay taxes on a lottery win, even thou he had not won any money. This is an exciting week for lottery players. Be careful, scammers never sleep.

            sully16
            sully16's avatar - sharan
            25
            Dr.President Elect
            Michigan
            United States
            Member #81738
            October 28, 2009
            89740 Posts
            Offline

            Congrats to the Lucky winner, enjoy. Hyper

             US Flag

              Coin Toss
              Coin Toss's avatar - shape barbed.jpg
              100
              Zeta Reticuli Star System
              United States
              Member #30469
              January 17, 2006
              11591 Posts
              Offline

              CB$CJ,

              Ever consider population?

              Michigan and Georgia have won more thanT exas;v

              ttps://blog.jackpocket.com/which-states-have-won-mega-millions-jackpots/

              a little more info;

              Here are the states with the most Mega Millions jackpot winners - ABC News (go.com)

              Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners. 

              Lep

              There is one and only one 'proven' system, and that is to book the action. No matter the game, let the players pick their own losers.

                hearsetrax
                hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

                United States
                Member #52343
                May 21, 2007
                3387 Posts
                Offline

                Congrats 2 the winner & may the years ahead be less bumpy

                Cheers

                  sdw1000
                  Avatar
                  SC
                  United States
                  Member #197745
                  April 26, 2019
                  20 Posts
                  Offline

                  Being from NYC, they're gonna have hell taxed out of them! LOL

                    scorpio45
                    Avatar

                    United States
                    Member #201518
                    October 13, 2019
                    29 Posts
                    Offline

                    Was it by quick pick or own numbers?

                      parlayman
                      parlayman's avatar - 4CX2hSk
                      100
                      bliss
                      United States
                      Member #176317
                      July 31, 2016
                      15753 Posts
                      Offline

                      Betcha they won't miss it. Too much. lol

                      -p

                         
