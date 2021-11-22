 
Lottery scammers sentenced to prison after netting $700,000 from victims

Nov 22, 2021, 1:32 pm

Lottery scammers sentenced to prison after netting $700,000 from victims

Over half a million dollars later, fraudsters are finally caught

By Kate Northrop

Two lottery scammers who defrauded elderly victims of $700,000 will be spending time behind bars in federal prison, Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus announced.

Jason Wedderburn, 41, and Kayan Kitson, 38, were each sentenced to two to three years in federal prison along with 3 years of federal supervised release after netting over half a million dollars from senior citizens in several states including Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The United States Postal Inspection Service launched an investigation in May 2018, which revealed that the two Jamaican nationals worked together with co-conspirators in both Jamaica and the United States to defraud unsuspecting victims in a lottery scam.

Court proceedings detailed how Wedderburn operated at least four bank accounts that housed the funds stolen from victims, whereas Kitson opened at least one for the same reason. Once funds entered those accounts, scammers in the fraud ring would withdraw cash or transfer the money to other accounts controlled by the group.

In classic lottery scam fashion, the fraudsters would contact individuals claiming that they won a huge lottery prize but would have to pay pre-taxes or fees to collect the nonexistent winnings. Victims who fell prey to the trap reportedly sent over tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time to the scammers who portrayed themselves as lottery officials.

Just one victim from Massachusetts netted the criminals nearly half of the total stolen funds, transferring a mindboggling $325,000 to the fraudsters. In total, they defrauded individuals of over $700,000.

As expected, the victims would not get any of the lottery winnings they were promised. However, Wedderburn and Kitson were arrested in Florida in August 2020 and have been detained since.

In July, they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Providence.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy sentenced Wedderburn to 36 months in federal prison, while Kitson was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on Oct. 12. Both will also undergo 3 years of federal supervised release.

In August, another Jamaican scammer was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison after defrauding one single elderly woman of nearly $1 million.

If you are contacted by someone claiming that you have won a big lottery prize, know that it is impossible to win a lottery or contest that you never entered, nor will a true winner ever be asked to pay a sum of money prior to receiving a prize.

If you received a message, another way to figure out if you're being scammed is to take a close look at the note for misspelled words, inaccurate logos, or poor grammar. Website USA Mega has a lottery scams page illustrating several actual scam letters that have circulated.

Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2750 Posts
So sad and nothing about restitution to these vulnerable seniors. 

 

Don't know the USC for these types of crimes, wish they got longer than three years.  At least they'll have convicted felons after their names, not that they'd care.

    paymentplan-man
    DMV
    United States
    Member #183844
    August 18, 2017
    302 Posts
    I feel bad for the scammers

      Cassie8620
      1120.2660.1610.7447.7664
      California
      United States
      Member #180563
      March 13, 2017
      5027 Posts
      whoopie. big deal. a few or couple short comfy-cozy-cell wit' great commissary and tons of personal ad for inmates now a days emails incoming/outgoing to cable and air conditioner service, to tons of calls and visits, heck, they can even marry in prison state/federal i think both,so this is not a punishment,Frown

      and exactly why the criminal(s) do things like this, it's worth it $$$ 

       

      smh

       

      this is not a punishment.

        MADDOG10
        50
        Beautiful Florida
        United States
        Member #5709
        July 18, 2004
        25771 Posts
        This Judge has to be a democratic pansy. This is not punishment for these two, it's more like a slap on the wrist.

        He is not folloowing the Law, he's making his own. What restitution does the senior citizens get? Nothing! Just makes you sick the 

        way judges are only one sided.

                                                     

                                                      When violence is the primary language that is spoken; be fluent.

          rcbbuckeye
          100
          Texas
          United States
          Member #55887
          October 23, 2007
          12242 Posts
          So sad and nothing about restitution to these vulnerable seniors. 

           

          Don't know the USC for these types of crimes, wish they got longer than three years.  At least they'll have convicted felons after their names, not that they'd care.

          I agree, 2 -3 years is nowhere near enough time for their crimes. I would think they will have to pay back the people they scammed. I sure hope so.

          CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

          A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

            Bleudog101
            Simpsonville
            United States
            Member #163182
            January 22, 2015
            2750 Posts
            This Judge has to be a democratic pansy. This is not punishment for these two, it's more like a slap on the wrist.

            He is not folloowing the Law, he's making his own. What restitution does the senior citizens get? Nothing! Just makes you sick the 

            way judges are only one sided.

            Let's leave politics out of it, Judges are non-partisan.   Still serving on Jury duty for about 8 months now and have learned a lot about the judicial system.

              Stack47
              Kentucky
              United States
              Member #32651
              February 14, 2006
              9311 Posts
              Let's leave politics out of it, Judges are non-partisan.   Still serving on Jury duty for about 8 months now and have learned a lot about the judicial system.

              Fun fact: U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy that sentenced Wedderburn to 36 months in federal prison was nominated by Trump.

              It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

                 
