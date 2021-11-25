Quick Links
Happy Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving from the Lottery Post staff!
In our 22nd year, we are thankful for all the tremendous support from lottery players around the world, and especially for those who participate in our friendly, unique community.
Have a wonderful day, filled with thoughts of all the things to be thankful for.
Lottery Post Staff
New Jersey
United States
Best Wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving!
Ringleader
Michigan
United States
Happy Thanksgiving everybody.
Happy Thanksgiving !
United States
Atlanta, GA
United States
Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
Have fun and the best of luck to everyone!
LAS VEGAS
United States
A Blessed Prayer for Thanksgiving meal
Lord our God, father of Abrahan, Jacob and Isac, You have created everything with wisdom, and have established the universe, and have given us everything according to our needs. And now, O Lord, +Bless with your mercy, our thanksgiving dinner, and all those who are joining us at this table, and the goodness of this household. Also Lord, +Bless all those who remember the poor mercifully, our brave military who vigilantly secure our nation - we shall thankfully glorify you for all your gifts, now and always and forever. Amen.
Our one nation under God
Eddessa_Knight
Bahamas
Happy Thanksgiving All
New York, NY
United States
Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!!
Texas
United States
Happy Thanksgiving!!!
Be sure to enjoy and love your family.
Beautiful Florida
United States
Wishing ALL of the LP community a very " Happy Thanksgiving "
Raleigh
United States
New Jersey
United States
Thanksgiving: Dinner Prayer:
New Jersey
United States
A Prayer of Gratitude from JFK:
The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
United States
Have a Blessed and Happy Thanksgiving everybody!
Is anybody else having squirrel?
The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
United States
Amen.
