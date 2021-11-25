Happy Thanksgiving!!!

A Blessed Prayer for Thanksgiving meal

Lord our God, father of Abrahan, Jacob and Isac, You have created everything with wisdom, and have established the universe, and have given us everything according to our needs. And now, O Lord, +Bless with your mercy, our thanksgiving dinner, and all those who are joining us at this table, and the goodness of this household. Also Lord, +Bless all those who remember the poor mercifully, our brave military who vigilantly secure our nation - we shall thankfully glorify you for all your gifts, now and always and forever. Amen.

Our one nation under God

Eddessa_Knight