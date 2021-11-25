 
Happy Thanksgiving

Nov 25, 2021, 7:06 am

Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving from the Lottery Post staff!

In our 22nd year, we are thankful for all the tremendous support from lottery players around the world, and especially for those who participate in our friendly, unique community.

Have a wonderful day, filled with thoughts of all the things to be thankful for.

Lottery Post Staff

Raven62
Party Best Wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving! Party

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

    sully16
    Happy Thanksgiving everybody. Turkey

    Happy Thanksgiving ! Turkey

      hearsetrax
        konane
        Happy Thanksgiving everyone.  Turkey

        Have fun and the best of luck to everyone! Sun Smiley

          eddessaknight
          A Blessed Prayer for Thanksgiving meal Blue Angel

          Lord our God,  father of Abrahan, Jacob and Isac, You have created everything with wisdom, and have established the universe, and have given us everything according to our needs. And now, O Lord, +Bless with your mercy, our thanksgiving dinner, and all those who are joining us at this table, and the goodness of this household. Also Lord, +Bless all those who remember the poor mercifully, our brave military who vigilantly secure our nation - we shall thankfully glorify you for all your gifts, now and always and forever. Amen. 

          Our one nation under God

          Eddessa_Knight

            Original Bey
            Happy Thanksgiving All

            "Do everything you can. Then, leave the rest to luck."

              UniverseNumbers
                Turkey  Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!!  Turkey

              Pets: 017 1221 1117 1978 0132 021 132 711 618 419 918 

              ___________________________________

                                         

                Please be Careful and Stay Safe!  Blessings to All  

                                         ~ Uni 

                rcbbuckeye
                Happy Thanksgiving!!!

                Be sure to enjoy and love your family.

                CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

                A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

                  MADDOG10
                  Wishing ALL of the LP community a very " Happy Thanksgiving "

                                                               

                                                                When violence is the primary language that is spoken; be fluent.

                    CoyaJames
                    Happy Thanksgiving!

                      Raven62
                      Thanksgiving: Dinner Prayer:

                      A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

                      Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

                      Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

                      The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

                        Raven62
                        A Prayer of Gratitude from JFK:

                        A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

                        Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

                        Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

                        The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

                          rdgrnr
                          Have a Blessed and Happy Thanksgiving everybody!

                          Is anybody else having squirrel?


                                                                                                                                                                                           

                           

                           

                           

                           

                                                                                                                             

                          "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing"

                                                                                                                      --Edmund Burke

                           

                           

                            rdgrnr
                            Amen.  Thumbs Up


                                                                                                                                                                                                 

                             

                             

                             

                             

                                                                                                                               

                            "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing"

                                                                                                                        --Edmund Burke

                             

                             

                               
