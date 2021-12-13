 
North Carolina COVID-19 survivor wins $1 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

Dec 13, 2021, 3:17 pm

"To almost losing my life to true blessings."

By Kate Northrop

TIMBERLAKE, N.C. — After winning a grueling seven-week battle with COVID-19, a different sort of win came about in the form of a $1 million lottery prize for one lucky lottery player.

Donalise Stewart of Timberlake said that beating COVID-19 felt like a big enough blessing. One year later, he's holding a commemorative check for $1 million dollars in what he calls a "dream come true."

"To think about it, one year ago I was in the hospital with COVID-19," Stewart recalled. "I was in the hospital for seven weeks. Now, a year later, here I am. To almost losing my life to true blessings."

On Wednesday, the grandfather of six was on his way home from work when he stopped at Timberlake Mart on Durham Road in Timberlake. That night, Stewart said it was "fate" that made him pick out a $10 "Platinum 7's" scratch-off ticket.

"I don't know what made me stop," the warehouse worker told the North Carolina Lottery. "I was feeling a bit down, thinking about 1-2-2-4 because my grandmother passed on December 24, so I decided to play them. I was about to walk out the door when someone stopped me and asked if I was going to buy scratch-offs. Next thing I know, I am on my knees — just overwhelmed."

Stewart entered the store that evening feeling gloomy. 15 minutes later, he left the building "jumping for joy" with a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million in his hand.

"I always wondered how I would react if I won," the lucky winner admitted. "Nothing prepares you for that feeling. I did not expect that. All I can say is that dreams do come true."

He visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday to collect his prize and chose to take it as a lump sum over the annuity option that would grant him $50,000 a year over 20 years. After taxes, he went home $424,503 richer.

"This will come in handy," he remarked when asked about his plans for the winnings. "COVID-19 messed me up. This will help take the pressure off with medical bills. We'll save and invest some, maybe buy some land."

Now that Stewart collected his prize, there are two top prizes of $1 million left to claim in "Platinum 7's" out of the seven originally available at the game's launch in May. There are also five out of 14 second-tier prizes of $50,000 and nine out of 28 third-tier prizes of $5,000 remaining in the game.

Lottery Post Staff

6 comments.
sully16
sully16's avatar - sharan
25
Ringleader
Michigan
United States
Member #81738
October 28, 2009
92971 Posts
Offline

Congrats to the lucky guy, glad he's doing okay, enjoy!  Party

Hello Friends. See Ya!

    TheGameGrl
    TheGameGrl's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
    A long and winding road
    United States
    Member #17083
    June 10, 2005
    6619 Posts
    Online

    In his case, taking the lump sum makes sense. We never know what time we have .  Here's wishing him healthy and wealthy days!

    Count your smiles.

      Raven62
      Raven62's avatar - binary
      25
      New Jersey
      United States
      Member #17842
      June 28, 2005
      148792 Posts
      Offline

      Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

      Enjoy the Win in Good Health!

      A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

      Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

      Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

      The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

        reddog
        reddog's avatar - reddog 20avatar.jpg
        Durham, North Carolina
        United States
        Member #1616
        June 5, 2003
        3723 Posts
        Offline

        I have bought a many scratch-offs in that little Ma Pa store when I used to live in Timberlake. I have hit several times for $1,000 but never until now heard of anyone winning something that large. I am glad for him.

        Taking it one drawing at a time.

          rdgrnr
          rdgrnr's avatar - nw barkeep.jpg
          100
          Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
          The Hall Of The Mountain Kings Tennesse (East!)
          United States
          Member #73902
          April 28, 2009
          15128 Posts
          Offline

          They look like a nice couple.

          May the Lord God bless 'em real good.

                           Merry Christmas!                                

          (I don't say "Happy Holiday" for the 4th of July and I ain't sayin' it for Christmas either)

           

            eddessaknight
            eddessaknight's avatar - nw paladin.jpg
            LAS VEGAS
            United States
            Member #47728
            November 22, 2006
            7362 Posts
            Offline

            Hurray! Hooray L@@KS like they have already been amply Blessed  Blue Angel

            Always remember, in this Christmas tide of gving, that the first wealth is good Health all!

            joyeux Noël et bonne année Big Grin Santa

               
