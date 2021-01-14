 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited January 14, 2021, 5:17 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

N.C. COVID nurse 'in shock' after $1 million second-chance lottery win

Jan 14, 2021, 10:24 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
North Carolina LotteryNorth Carolina Lottery: N.C. COVID nurse 'in shock' after $1 million second-chance lottery winRating:

A North Carolina nurse who works in the COVID-19 unit at a long-term care facility just hit a $1 million jackpot.

Terri Watkins didn't believe she'd actually won the North Carolina Education Lottery's Supreme Riches second-chance lottery drawing last week — but she did.

"I thought that it was a scam. I was a little upset actually!" she said in a press release.

"I thought that it was not real, couldn't be real," Watkins added. "It's still something that I really don't believe, I'm still in some shock here."

Her entry was chosen from over 513,000 in the drawing last Wednesday, and she claimed her prize the following day at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, the release said.

The healthcare worker said she was "thankful" for the money — especially after her grueling work at the nursing home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Just seeing some of the things that I've had to see, I am very thankful," she said.

"I had been praying for something to help me with this situation. It really is a great thing. I'm very blessed."

She had the option to take home the $1 million prize in the form of yearly payments of $50,000, but chose the lump sum of $600,000 instead, leaving her with $424,500 after taxes.

Watkins said she's not quite sure what she'll do with the cash infusion, but noted she "would love a new home."

"I'm just gonna take it slow and easy and figure out what I'm gonna do," she said.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

4 comments. Last comment 2 hours ago by noise-gate.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
ConstantlyB
ConstantlyB's avatar - scenery water_mountains.jpg
NC
United States
Member #54514
August 21, 2007
2835 Posts
Offline

Dancecongratulations Hyperon your windfall!

"Stay focused and keep pushing!"Lep Pets 394*385*734*752*707*648

wisdom from Tyler Perry's Madea:"It doesn't matter what people call you....it's what you answer to."

    Vergie6
    Vergie6's avatar - DSCN4488
    25
    North Carolina
    United States
    Member #59853
    March 29, 2008
    50993 Posts
    Offline

    So very glad she won it...she gave so much of herself for the people with covid

    ...so nice she got that wonderful blessing!

    If anyone deserves it she does!

    https://youtu.be/UvM2Cmi-YR

    George Micheal is singing in heaven now & the angels are cheering him on!

      HaveABall
      HaveABall's avatar - rocket

      United States
      Member #72446
      March 18, 2009
      1331 Posts
      Offline

      Congratulations on her tidy win! 

      If she hasn't yet, it would be positive influence to have a highly influencing video of her receiving her huge promo lottery headquarters check AND the coronavirus vaccine simultaneously.  She could be encouraging the 55% of healthcare workers who have refused the vaccine to aid  their senior citizen, immune system compromised,   patients.

      Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!

      Disney

        noise-gate
        Avatar
        Chasing $ Millions.
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136473
        December 12, 2012
        6471 Posts
        Offline

        Putting her life on the line to help others : A just reward for the " little things" they do.

         * Voice of Reason *   

         

        People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

           
          Page 1 of 1