North Carolina man only plays second-chance games, wins $1 million in second-chance lottery drawing

Feb 13, 2025, 8:25 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Losing tickets become winning strategy

By Kate Northrop

RALEIGH, N.C. — Persistence paid off for one North Carolina man who won a $1 million grand prize in a second-chance lottery drawing after exclusively buying tickets that offer second-chance promotions.

One North Carolina resident is "still processing" the fact that he was chosen in a second-chance lottery drawing to win a $1 million grand prize.

Eddie Graham of Belmont has been playing the lottery for years, particularly scratch-off games that offer second-chance drawings for an extra shot at additional prizes.

Most recently, Graham entered one of his tickets from the $30 "200X The Cash" instant game into a second-chance drawing. While he did not win one of the game's top prizes of $5 million, the consolation prize – and the shock that came with it — was not that shabby.

And out of more than 1.6 million entries, he was the one to win the game's second-chance grand prize of $1 million in the fourth and final drawing of the promotion.

"This is unreal," Graham told the North Carolina Lottery after the drawing on Wednesday. "I'm still processing it. This type of thing just doesn't happen to me. It couldn't have come at a better time though."

Each of the four "200X The Cash" second-chance drawings offer one $1 million grand prize, one $200,000 second-tier prize, and 25 $500 third-tier prizes — well worth the extra couple seconds of effort to "re-play" a losing lottery ticket.

"I've been doing the second chance for years," Graham said to Lottery officials. "The only tickets I buy are second chance ones."

On Thursday, Graham visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim his prize. He was offered an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000 before taxes. After choosing the lump sum, Graham walked away with $430,500.

With the winnings, Graham said he'll pay off some bills, purchase a used truck, and possibly buy a house. He also had his family in mind.

"I can use this to take care of my daughter and granddaughter," he said.

While all four second-chance drawings for the $30 "200X The Cash" scratch-off game have been completed, there are still three out of five top instant prizes of $5 million remaining. There are also eight out of ten second-tier prizes of $100,000 and 11 out of 20 third-tier prizes of $50,000 left to claim.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game, which launched in March 2024, are 1 in 2.93.