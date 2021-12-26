$150,000 lottery prize makes for perfect Christmas and birthday present for NC player

Second-chance prize comes around just in time for two special days

By Kate Northrop

A North Carolina Lottery player celebrated her birthday and Christmas two-fold this year when she found out she won a $150,000 prize from a second-chance promotion.

A $150,000 second chance prize helped Wendy Montagno turn two of her favorite days of the year into even more momentous occasions.

On Wednesday morning, three days after her birthday and three days before Christmas, the Pinebluff resident received word from the Lottery that would brighten up the holidays even more.

"I am still trying to make sure it is real," she told the Lottery. "This is the perfect early Christmas and late birthday present. I am so grateful."

Montagno, a third-shift stocker at Walmart, took a chance on a holiday-themed scratch off ticket and entered it in the Holiday Winnings second-chance promotion. On Dec. 8, the date of the first of two second-chance drawings, she emerged the winner of the $150,000 top prize.

On the same day she found out about her win, she visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh to collect her prize. After federal and state taxes, her winnings totaled $106,125.

While she said she wasn't quite sure what she wanted to do with her prize money at the time she made the claim, it's likely she was able to buy a few more Christmas presents this year.

There is one more Holiday Winnings second-chance drawing remaining, set to take place on Feb. 9, 2022. Another winner will walk away with a $150,000 grand prize, with the promotion offering five other $10,000 prizes and 50 $500 prizes. North Carolina players can enter any of the six holiday-themed scratch-off tickets into the promotion via the Lottery's website or mobile app.