Woman's winning lottery ticket almost ended up in a Christmas card

Jan 8, 2021, 10:01 am

Woman's winning lottery ticket almost ended up in a Christmas card

An Australian woman who bought a handful of scratch-off lottery tickets to put in her Christmas cards said she ended up with one ticket left over — and it won more than $7,000.

The Edgeworth, New South Wales, woman told lottery officials she bought multiple scratch-off tickets from the Edgeworth Newsagency to put into Christmas cards for friends, but after sealing up the last card she discovered she had one lottery ticket left over.

"I thought I may as well keep it for myself," the woman recalled.

The player scratched off the ticket and revealed it was a $7,765.45 top prize winner.

"I was dumbfounded," she said. "I was so excited. I couldn't believe it. I just sat there completely stunned."

The winner said the ticket very nearly became someone else's good fortune.

"I could have easily put that ticket in someone's Christmas card," she said. "I felt as though it was really meant to be for me."

The woman said her plans for the winnings include taking a vacation to South Australia and sharing with her granddaughter.

UPI

6 comments.
Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
First thought:   Scrooge.    No, it was meant for her to cash in and enjoy!!

    Long Odds
    New York
    United States
    I found it interesting that the top prize of a scratch off lottery ticket is $7,765.45- nice round number.

      cottoneyedjoe
      United States
      I found it interesting that the top prize of a scratch off lottery ticket is $7,765.45- nice round number.

      LOL

      ... Sooper dooper top seekrit winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52 ...

        KY Floyd
        NY
        United States
        Good thing about giving lottery tickets as gifts: they're inexpensive.

        Bad thing about giving lottery tickets as gifts: you might give away something that's worth a lot of money.

          PrisonerSix
          Baton Rouge, LA
          United States
          At Christmas time, Louisiana Lottery has Christmas themed scratch offs that have a TO: and FROM: blank on them and I used them as tags on presents. The people I gave the presents to liked it, but there were never any winners.

          Prisoner Six

          "I am not a number, I am a free man!"

            sully16
            Dr.President Elect
            Michigan
            United States
            Nice story, I always used to get them for my dad.

            The hardest part of playing chicken, is knowing when to flinch!

               
