Illinois man celebrates Valentine's Day with $1 million lottery win three days after breakup

Illinois man celebrates Valentine's Day with $1 million lottery win three days after breakup

Feb 14, 2024, 11:53 am (1 comment)

Illinois Lottery

A date with Lady Luck three days after heartbreak

By Kate Northrop

NORTHLAKE, Ill. — NORTHLAKE, Ill. — On what he assumed would be a lonely Valentine's Day after having just gone through a breakup, an Illinois man is instead celebrating the holiday with a $1 million lottery win.

Heartbreak was in the cards for one Illinois man, who was posed to spend Valentine's Day without a date after splitting from his girlfriend. However, he's hit the jackpot with Lady Luck this year, raking in a $1 million lottery prize three days after the breakup.

With emotions already running wild leading up to the most romantic day of the year, the anonymous player was not prepared for the possibility that his luck would change so soon.

"After I scratched the winning ticket, I completely panicked," the winner told the Illinois Lottery. "I immediately felt my life change. I almost didn't go to work!"

He had stopped at the Walmart on West North Avenue in Northlake, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, where he flirted with the idea of buying a $10 "Monopoly 50X" scratch-off ticket for a chance at the $1 million top prize.

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day, even if you don't have a special someone to share the day with, such as treating yourself to a relaxing night in, a nice dinner, or a box of delicious chocolates. This lottery player ended up picking out the sweetest gift for himself. 

"I've been going crazy keeping this million-dollar secret," the winner exclaimed. "I don't have a special someone to share my big news with because my girlfriend and I broke up three days before I bought the winning ticket. You can say I haven't had much luck in the love department but that's alright, because now I really hit the jackpot!"

Having scooped up the first of three available top prizes of $1 million, the anonymous man claimed the cash option of the prize, $600,000 before taxes. There are also five out of six second-tier prizes of $100,000 and 21 out of 27 third-tier prizes of $5,000 remaining in the $10 "Monopoly 50X" scratch-off game.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.39.

Lottery Post Staff

Comments

hearsetrax's avatarhearsetrax

I hope he has continued luck

End of comments
