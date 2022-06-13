North Carolina Veteran "blessed" by $1 million lottery prize from second-chance drawing

Lucky winner says he is familiar with second chances

By Kate Northrop

A North Carolina Veteran says he has had his fair share of second chances in life, but a $1 million lottery prize from a second-chance drawing is the most recent stroke of luck he's had.

Joe Mathews of Raleigh is not only thankful for the $1 million second-chance prize he won from a scratch-off, but it's also a reminder of the good things he has going for him in life.

"I believe in second chance," Mathews told the North Carolina Lottery. "I really do. I have had second chances in my life, and I'm still getting blessed from them. I've gone from the streets to being blessed with a wife, a family, and a home."

Mathews recalled growing up in a tough neighborhood in Detroit. It was when he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three and a half years that he had his first encounter with second chances.

He moved to North Carolina after serving in the Army, which is where he found a job, a wife, and eventually a family of seven daughters and a son.

The 65-year-old, who works as a fork-lift driver, entered his $30 "200X The Cash" scratch-off ticket in a second-chance drawing. Out of 1.3 million entries, he won the $1 million grand prize in the drawing on Wednesday.

He had the option of taking the prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a $600,000 one-time payout. The Raleigh resident chose the latter, taking home $426,060 after federal and state taxes.

"This will take some stress off me," Mathews said in a press release.

The prize money, Mathews continued, will help him pay some bills and pay off the mortgage on his house, and that the best part of it all is that he will have a way to pay for his daughter's wedding in Aruba in August.

Lottery winners of second-chance drawings are contacted by the Lottery via phone or email. According to the Lottery, he received his phone call on Thursday afternoon notifying him of his win, after which he went straight to Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

"I'm just blessed," the veteran said. "I'm just so happy now. I really appreciate you giving me that phone call."

The "200X The Cash" instant game, which launched in March, offers six top prizes of $5 million, of which five remain. There are also 13 out of 18 second-tier prizes of $100,000 and 17 out of 24 third-tier prizes o $50,000 left to claim.

Players may enter their "200X The Cash" tickets in the game's second-chance drawings on the Lottery's website. Each drawing offers a $1 million grand prize, a $200,000 prize, and 25 $500 prizes. There are three second-chance drawings left, with the next one scheduled to take place on Jan. 4, 2023.