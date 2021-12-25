 
Merry Christmas

Dec 25, 2021, 12:00 am

Merry ChristmasMerry Christmas: Merry ChristmasRating:

May the spirit of Christmas fill your heart with peace, love, and joy.

— Lottery Post Staff

 

Lottery Post Staff

16 comments. Last comment 35 minutes ago by UniverseNumbers.
Rman313
Thank you! Merry Christmas! 🌲🎅🏾💵💵💵💵

You can do anything if you put your mind into it. The sky is the limit! Cool

    quicksloth35
    christmas animated gifs

     

     

    Merry Christmas!

      four4me
      Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night  Smiley SantaNoelSantaBig Grin Santa

      Big John says. You don't hit the number. The number hits you!!!!

                     I'm not Big John, I'm Four4me, Big John's a friend.
        Raven62
        Best Wishes for a Merry Christmas:

          hearsetrax
          Meowy Christmas !!!

            UniverseNumbers
            Pets: 017 1221 1117 1978 0132 021 132 711 618 419 918 

            ___________________________________

                                       

              Please be Careful and Stay Safe!  Blessings to All  

                                       ~ Uni 

              frisky
              Hi Todd Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas stay safe and God bless.🙏🌲🎁🌲

                dkwillis2000
                Merry Christmas Todd and your team.  Thank yo so much for such a great place for us to talk and learn about lottery!  Have a blessed day and Happy New Year too!

                Dkwillis2000

                  rcbbuckeye
                  Merry Christmas to all LP members!

                  Enjoy your families in celebrating Christmas. 

                    MzDuffleBaglady
                    Enjoy family, food, gifts, life, !

                    "Be safe"!

                      scorpio45
                      Merry Christmas All! hope the lottery in tri states isn't so greedy next year.

                        wpb
                        Merry Christmas Todd and Staff. Thanks for all you do!

                        wpb

                          Dd2160
                          Merry Christmas to all.

                            MADDOG10
                            Wishing all the staff and members of Lp

                            A Very Merry Christmas.

                             

                                                                         

