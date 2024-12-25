USA Mega

Merry Christmas

Dec 25, 2024, 12:00 am (29 comments)

Merry Christmas

May the spirit of Christmas fill your heart with peace, love, and joy.

— Lottery Post Staff

 

News story photo

Lottery Post Staff

Comments

mightwin1's avatarmightwin1

Merry Christmas 🎅, Good luck to everyone this year!

oh2btraveling's avataroh2btraveling

Merry Christmas!

Bleudog101

Merry Christmas!

SAJAN123456's avatarSAJAN123456

Merry Christmas and Good luck  everyone !

quicksloth35

https://images.fineartamerica.com/images/artworkimages/mediumlarge/1/christmas-tree-and-rustic-fireplace-in-a-cozy-home-bradley-hebdon.jpg

 

 

Merry Christmas to all!

mypiemaster's avatarmypiemaster

MERRY XMAS and a HAPPY NEW YEAR to all the wonderful people at LOTTERY POST. And yes, MERRY XMAS to you too.

hearsetrax's avatarhearsetrax

sully16's avatarsully16

Merry Christmas , may your day be filled with love and laughter.

Elizabeth03's avatarElizabeth03

H🥶ave a safe and merry Christmas and into Jan 2025!

CoyaJames

Merry Christmas Lottery Family!

rcbbuckeye's avatarrcbbuckeye

Merry Christmas to all Lottery Post members. Remember the reason for the season!

Ranett's avatarRanett

Merry Christmas  & Happy Holidays to everyone.

 

Iamflawless

MERRY XMAS EVERYONE

JohnGalt3

Merry Christmas.

Hope I win and I hope you all do too.

If you do win, pray you use it wisely.

