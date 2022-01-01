 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited January 2, 2022, 2:39 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Happy New Year!

Jan 1, 2022, 12:00 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Happy New Year!Happy New Year!: Happy New Year!Rating:

The Lottery Post staff wishes you a happy, successful, and lucky 2022!

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

23 comments. Last comment 3 hours ago by jarasan.
Page 1 of 2
Previous TopicNext Topic
LuckyLottoGuy
LuckyLottoGuy's avatar - MFgSQsq
New Member
Kentucky
United States
Member #211081
November 10, 2020
12 Posts
Offline

Happy New Year

 “Somebody's Gotta Win, Might As Well Be Me” 

    MADDOG10
    MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
    50
    Beautiful Florida
    United States
    Member #5709
    July 18, 2004
    25945 Posts
    Offline

    To All here at LP, I wish you Health, Happiness, and much success in 2022.

    " Happy New Year ".

                                                 

                                                  When violence is the primary language that is spoken; be fluent.

      four4me
      four4me's avatar - gate1
      MD
      United States
      Member #1701
      June 18, 2003
      10120 Posts
      Offline

      Happy  New Year everyone!  Party

      Big John says. You don't hit the number. The number hits you!!!!

                     I'm not Big John, I'm Four4me, Big John's a friend.
        Original Bey
        Original Bey's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg

        Bahamas
        Member #133456
        September 30, 2012
        6966 Posts
        Offline

        Happy New Year LPers

        "Do everything you can. Then, leave the rest to luck."

          Raven62
          Raven62's avatar - binary
          25
          New Jersey
          United States
          Member #17842
          June 28, 2005
          149550 Posts
          Offline

          Party Happy New Year 2022! Party

          A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

          Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

          Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

          The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

            ah1963
            ah1963's avatar - hadi12

            United States
            Member #208640
            July 31, 2020
            723 Posts
            Offline

            PartyWishing you a big JP win and happiness in the new year!White BounceWhite BounceDanceBanana

             

            Hurray!Jester Laugh  Sun Smiley                                                                                                                                          Party

            "People seem good while they are oppressed, but they only wish to become oppressors in their turn: life is nothing but a competition to be the criminal rather than the victim."

              ponymaker$
              Avatar
              Illinois
              United States
              Member #112927
              June 28, 2011
              349 Posts
              Offline

              HAPPY NEW YEAR!  To all on the LP, may this new year 2022 be prosperous and many blessings to all!

              Party

                hearsetrax
                hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

                United States
                Member #52343
                May 21, 2007
                3412 Posts
                Offline

                  Bleudog101
                  Avatar
                  Simpsonville
                  United States
                  Member #163182
                  January 22, 2015
                  2775 Posts
                  Offline

                  Happy New Year LP members; may each and every one of you have a truly Blessed year!

                    Cool12
                    Avatar
                    ST.LOUIS,MISSOURI
                    United States
                    Member #148371
                    October 30, 2013
                    1088 Posts
                    Offline

                    Happy New Year LP members; may each and every one of you have a truly Blessed year!

                    Happy New Years to all and happy winnings this year....

                      mrjrnsr1469
                      Avatar
                      New Member
                      Suitland
                      United States
                      Member #203643
                      January 11, 2020
                      2 Posts
                      Offline

                      Happy New Year to Everyone!!

                       

                      Have A Great Blessed and Prosperous Day and Year!!!

                        MzDuffleBaglady
                        MzDuffleBaglady's avatar - Watch 20on%20sale%20for%2010%20stacks.GIF
                        25
                        "Study Filters"
                        United States
                        Member #81312
                        October 16, 2009
                        35484 Posts
                        Offline

                        Lottery goals---->>>>> 

                          increase
                          increase's avatar - cerulean 00010148.jpg
                          25
                          VA
                          United States
                          Member #54826
                          August 31, 2007
                          64062 Posts
                          Online

                          Wishing you a Happy New Year...

                          HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022

                          May it be filled with new adventures & good fortunes!

                          I am a millionaire!

                            greenemill
                            Avatar
                            New Member
                            chicago
                            United States
                            Member #57609
                            January 12, 2008
                            15 Posts
                            Offline

                            Happy New Year to everyone! I wish you all happiness, good health and a lot of good luck in winning  a lot of money from your local lottery, Mega game and Powerball in 2022.

                            AG.ψ

                               
                              Page 1 of 2
                              1 - Current Page2 - Last Page