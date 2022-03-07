Quick Links
You last visited March 9, 2022, 1:25 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Kentucky man arrested days after winning $250,000 lottery prize
Kentucky Lottery: Kentucky man arrested days after winning $250,000 lottery prizeRating:
Lottery winner's brief victory is short lived
By Kate Northrop
ELSMERE, Ky. — A Kentucky Lottery winner's celebration didn't last very long when he was arrested days after scooping up a $250,000 lottery prize.
Joseph Hellard of Elsmere was arrested right after winning $250,000 on a scratch-off ticket, bringing his emotional rollercoaster to a full stop.
On Feb. 26, Hellard stopped at the Elsmere Mini Mart on Garvey Avenue to buy some lottery tickets. The first few tickets he bought did not amount to anything, but he noticed $10 still sitting in his coat pocket as he was about to leave.
He very well could have saved it for another rainy day and driven off, but his last-minute decision to head back into the store to buy one more $10 ticket landed him a "life-changing" prize.
"I figured no matter what, I would get my money back," Hellard told Lottery officials.
At first, he revealed a $50,000 prize on the "100X" ticket, but as he played the game, he noticed a "100X" symbol.
"My eyes are so bad, I had to look at it several times," he recalled.
Revealing a "100X" symbol in this instant game means that the prize revealed next to it is multiplied by 100. Having uncovered a $1,000 prize, he racked up $100,000 more. The fun didn't end there, though. He scratched off yet another "100X" symbol next to a $1,000 prize, bringing his total winnings to $250,000. He had just won the game's top prize.
"I fell to the ground on my knees," he told the Lottery. "I just couldn't believe what I was seeing. Everything we've been through, it's sure going to help."
The Kentucky resident spoke about plans to use the timely winnings to purchase a house and brand-new vehicle.
Unfortunately, his luck did not do much to help him days after the celebration. At about 1:00 am on Mar. 2, Hellard was pulled over on Dixie Highway in Erlanger with an expired registration.
Officers brought in a K-9 unit to search his car, during which they discovered a smoking pipe "containing a white crystal substance" between the driver's seat and center console. Police reports later confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine.
Hellard was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving without registration plates. Jail records indicate he was booked at the Kenton County Detention Center and that he has since bonded out.
According to the Lottery, there are three top prizes remaining in the "100X" game, as well as 28 second-tier prizes of $5,000 and 521 third-tier prizes of $1,000 left to claim. The scratch-off game was released in January of this year.
For selling the winning ticket, Elsmere Mini Mart received a $2,500 bonus commission from the Lottery.
(Click to display full-size in gallery)
Lottery Post Staff
100
Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
The Great Hall Of The Mountain Kings Tennessee ---
United States
Member #73902
April 28, 2009
15230 Posts
Offline
When you're hot you're hot.
When you're not you're not.
25
Ringleader
Michigan
United States
Member #81738
October 28, 2009
94703 PostsOnline
Yikes, the check is dated , "my lucky day" hope he gets his act together.
Happy National Meatball Day!
700 light yrs West of Milky Way Galaxy's Center
United States
Member #200642
September 1, 2019
2276 Posts
Offline
Hope he learned a valuable lesson,.. but still not awuphf dat crackpipe?..duzzn't sound tooo promising..
At least He'z got money fa Lawyerz..
Heey Sully..!!
...MATH... The final Stochastic frontier...
These are the Lottery Voyages of Stat$talker..!!
The ongoing Mission,..to seek out the Laws of "Probability Math"...
to master its rules to invoke...to Conquer ALL Major Jackpots..!!
...To boldly go,... Where NO Player has gone before...!!
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2847 Posts
Offline
Wow, this story reminds me of the MANY cases we heard on the GJ in KY. Most of our cases with expired registration have no auto insurance as well. (We had 8 months of hearing cases BTW).
California
United States
Member #180563
March 13, 2017
5291 Posts
Offline
This remind me somewhat whereas; the blk lady named Marie, won extreme amount of cash, the hundreds of millions of bucks, only to learn in months, she(was clean no drugs) but her child's dad, used drugs and hustle drugs guns etc., & he was in and out of prison NC she hired big time lawyers to get him the "least amount of time, he went right back, got out again more lawyers. SMH drug dealin' to using, a big mess, and now Poor Marie, admit she still has a little left, and just crazy, i don't know
but, nothing GOOD come out of a drug habit, so i hope 1 day she will realize it, before she lose it all, and this guy was lucky $$$ to win alot of cash. IDK.(I don't know) but, I got a bad feelin' he will blow most of it(after taxes way less) and he is going to blow alot or most on DRUGS, if the things they found on him, is true and factual. a drug problem, feasibly, so i pray he get his entire act together at 26 mid twenties,
and realize life is short and DRUGS are not the answer, getting high and drinking alcohol (if he does all this) but, either way, i'm happy he won. . . Congrats!
Won(2020) $22,000. Let's Go NC! Time 2 break the bank, baby!
0024 0087 0806 0807 7080 8700 0908 0026 0217 0224 0051 0620 0894 2274 3533 3535 4520 4764 4774 5051 5151 7447
1117 1359 1668 1933 1935 1970 1985 2134 2143 2680 4213 4132 6200 6230 7109 7898 8486 8635 9470
4442 4477 4747 4744 7477 4467 4764 4667 7474 7447 4667 7640 7464 6467 6746 6764 7664
Baton Rouge, LA
United States
Member #4602
May 7, 2004
776 Posts
Offline
I guess his money will be going to pay a good lawyer to keep him out of jail.
Prisoner Six
"I am not a number, I am a free man!"
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2847 Posts
Offline
She was featured on one of those lottery shows. Would this be called co-dependency, IDK?
Also you forgot one other factor in her life. Her church wanted a big chunk of change. She should've told that 'Pastor' "WWJD?".
No doubt he's labeled as a PFO.
Doesn't her Mom live in WA state? Time for her to make a clean break from NC and head west young lady.
New Member
Old line state
United States
Member #193636
November 8, 2018
8 Posts
Offline
Egg Harbor twp.south Jersey shore
United States
Member #112963
June 29, 2011
4152 Posts
Offline
If the inside of your car is not perfect (contains something that does not belong there)
then the outside better look perfect, including the manner in which it's being driven .
Extraordinary Popular Delusions & the Madness of Crowds -- Charles Mackay LL.D.
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
152349 Posts
Offline
Hopefully this is a turning point for him to turn his life around.
A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!
Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.
Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.
The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!
Belgium
Member #214858
April 17, 2021
1951 Posts
Offline
Money for?
Good meals? Booze? Drugs? Gambling? Fun? Clinic to kick off? ...
Canada
Member #215859
June 12, 2021
45 Posts
Offline
If the inside of your car is not perfect (contains something that does not belong there)
then the outside better look perfect, including the manner in which it's being driven .
Good advice for the dope-set.
We all know how what he's going to spend his money on
Canada....like America but without the guns
Canada Ukraine
Flat Earth
United States
Member #161360
November 27, 2014
576 PostsOnline
Lottery winner's brief victory is short lived
By Kate Northrop
A Kentucky Lottery winner's celebration didn't last very long when he was arrested days after scooping up a $250,000 lottery prize.
Joseph Hellard of Elsmere was arrested right after winning $250,000 on a scratch-off ticket, bringing his emotional rollercoaster to a full stop.
On Feb. 26, Hellard stopped at the Elsmere Mini Mart on Garvey Avenue to buy some lottery tickets. The first few tickets he bought did not amount to anything, but he noticed $10 still sitting in his coat pocket as he was about to leave.
He very well could have saved it for another rainy day and driven off, but his last-minute decision to head back into the store to buy one more $10 ticket landed him a "life-changing" prize.
"I figured no matter what, I would get my money back," Hellard told Lottery officials.
At first, he revealed a $50,000 prize on the "100X" ticket, but as he played the game, he noticed a "100X" symbol.
"My eyes are so bad, I had to look at it several times," he recalled.
Revealing a "100X" symbol in this instant game means that the prize revealed next to it is multiplied by 100. Having uncovered a $1,000 prize, he racked up $100,000 more. The fun didn't end there, though. He scratched off yet another "100X" symbol next to a $1,000 prize, bringing his total winnings to $250,000. He had just won the game's top prize.
"I fell to the ground on my knees," he told the Lottery. "I just couldn't believe what I was seeing. Everything we've been through, it's sure going to help."
The Kentucky resident spoke about plans to use the timely winnings to purchase a house and brand-new vehicle.
Unfortunately, his luck did not do much to help him days after the celebration. At about 1:00 am on Mar. 2, Hellard was pulled over on Dixie Highway in Erlanger with an expired registration.
Officers brought in a K-9 unit to search his car, during which they discovered a smoking pipe "containing a white crystal substance" between the driver's seat and center console. Police reports later confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine.
Hellard was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving without registration plates. Jail records indicate he was booked at the Kenton County Detention Center and that he has since bonded out.
According to the Lottery, there are three top prizes remaining in the "100X" game, as well as 28 second-tier prizes of $5,000 and 521 third-tier prizes of $1,000 left to claim. The scratch-off game was released in January of this year.
For selling the winning ticket, Elsmere Mini Mart received a $2,500 bonus commission from the Lottery.
(Click to display full-size in gallery)
This is why Hunter Biden does not do scratchers. Dont go back...when you are "massaging" the law
The risk is just ASTRONOMICAL!!!
New Member
cleveland,ohio
United States
Member #181362
April 25, 2017
8 Posts
Offline
Jeet , I bet you PRAISE Putin as your "wanna-be dictator," who Lost by 7 million votes, for denying Ukraine the $450 million military bill, which would've preventing thousands of Ukranian innocents from being murdered, as well as, prevent Putin from committing war crimes too ! you just can't fix STUPID !