 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited March 16, 2022, 6:58 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Camelot set to lose license as operator for UK National Lottery

Mar 15, 2022, 4:37 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
UK National LotteryUK National Lottery: Camelot set to lose license as operator for UK National LotteryRating:

Gambling Commission announces new preferred candidate

By Kate Northrop

Today the United Kingdom's Gambling Commission announced their intentions to drop Camelot as the operator of the National Lottery, to be replaced by Czech company Allwyn Entertainment.

Camelot will not have its licensed renewed to run the National Lottery after 28 years. Instead, a new operator is set to take the helm.

Since the Lottery's inception in 1994, Camelot has held three licenses, with its current and third license set to expire in 2024, and has seen the Lottery raise over £45 billion (US$58.8 billion) for 600,000 good causes across the nation.

"In its lifetime, the National Lottery has raised more than £45 billion for good causes and is rightly seen as a great national asset," Gambling Commission CEO Andrew Rhodes said. "Our priority was to run a competition that would attract a strong field of candidates. Having received the more applications since 1994, it is clear we've achieved just that."

The bid to run the National Lottery was hotly contested. It came down to four applications at the final selection stage.

"Allwyn has committed to investment in the National Lottery that is expected to deliver growth and innovation across the National Lottery's products and channels, resulting in increased contributions to good causes, subject to the protection of participants and propriety," the Gambling Commission said in a press release today.

Allwyn was previously known as Sazka but rebranded their name under a more anglicized one.

The other three applicants were Sisal Spa, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., and The New Lottery Company Ltd. While Camelot was not selected as the "Preferred Applicant," it was named "Reserve Applicant."

"The National Lottery is a national treasure, and we are honored to have been chosen as its future custodian," Sir Keith Mills, who primarily ran Allwyn's bid in the race, said in a statement today. "With the Gambling Commission having put its trust in us, we can immediately start to enact our exciting plans to deliver The National Lottery back to the heart of our country. We will do this by rekindling the meaning The National Lottery has for each of us, whether as individuals or as part of the communities we live in; whether we play The National Lottery or not."

Starting February 1, 2024, Allwyn will be responsible for the Lottery's day-to-day operations. As of now, the company is focused on working on a comprehensive transition plan led to ensure a smooth handover from the current operator.

"I'm incredibly disappointed by today's announcement, but we still have a critical job to do — as our current license runs until February 2024," Camelot CEO Nigel Railton said. "We're now carefully reviewing the Gambling Commission's evaluation before deciding on our next steps."

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

3 comments. Last comment 27 minutes ago by Clarkejoseph49.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
rdgrnr
rdgrnr's avatar - nw barkeep.jpg
100
Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
The Hall Of The Mountain Kings Tennessee
United States
Member #73902
April 28, 2009
15239 Posts
Offline

I think they should have given the contract to Basil Fawlty.

    Speler
    Speler's avatar - me

    Belgium
    Member #214858
    April 17, 2021
    2079 Posts
    Offline

    The Czech company surely has offices in GB? Czechia is member of the EU, GB not.
    What was the reason? Expensive, greedy, bad work, African infiltration ... ?

      Clarkejoseph49
      Avatar
      New Member
      Blackburn with Darwen
      United Kingdom
      Member #215626
      May 29, 2021
      13 Posts
      Offline

      Hopefully we will still be able to purchase tickets in store and this new company can right the wrongs Camelot made such as making the Lotto difficult to win, taking the draws off the TV, and not having the jackpots as large as they used to be.

         
        Page 1 of 1