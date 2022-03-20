New UK National Lottery operator wants to cut ticket prices in half

Company will pull back on scratch-offs to focus on draw games

By Kate Northrop

Allwyn Entertainment, which was selected to replace Camelot as the UK National Lottery's new operator after nearly three decades, revealed intentions to halve ticket prices and reduce the emphasis on scratch-off games.

After Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. lost the bid to have its license renewed as the National Lottery's operator, replacement Allwyn Entertainment already hinted at plans to slash the cost of a Lotto ticket and roll back the production of instant games.

UK Lottery players might be thrilled to know that Allwyn is teasing the idea of cutting the price of a Lotto ticket from £2 to £1. Camelot had raised the cost of a ticket from £1 to £2 in 2013.

"With the Gambling Commission having put its trust in us, we can immediately start to enact our exciting plans to deliver The National Lottery back to the heart of our country," Allwyn bid Chairman Sir Keith Mills said on Tuesday.

The company is also suggesting a push back on scratch-off games to redirect emphasis on the development of future and existing draw-based games.

"[We will] reverse the slide towards scratchcards and instant win games, giving due consideration to the wider societal impact these can have," Mills and Chairman Elect Justin King said.

Since being selected to hold the Lottery's next ten-year license, Allwyn has touted giving back to good causes as one of its primary goals and pledged to double funding for good causes to £38 billion (US$50 billion) over the next ten years.

Between 2010 and 2020, the Lottery's profits grew from £29 million (US$38.2 million) to £78 million (US$102.8 million) largely thanks to the proportion of sales from its instant game portfolio. However, draw game ticket sales contribute more to good causes, at about 30 pence per pound set aside for charities compared to an average 10 pence per pound from scratch-offs.

"The National Lottery has a role to play across society," Allwyn said. "We know that levelling up is important. We will put planet, people and community first across everything we do. By growing the National Lottery, we will generate more returns to good causes and greater contributions to the Exchequer through Lottery Duty."