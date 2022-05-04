Canadian man sues 16 friends for share of $1 million lottery prize despite not paying for ticket

By Kate Northrop

A Canadian pizza delivery driver is lawyering up against his 16 friends who won a $1 million Lotto Max Maxmillion prize, saying that he is owed a portion of the money despite not paying for the winning Lotto Max ticket.

Philip Tsotsos of Windsor, Ontario claims he deserves a $70,000 share of the $1 million prize his 16 friends split last summer in a Maxmillion Lotto Max drawing, accusing the group of "stealing his dreams."

Last June, a lottery group consisting of 16 members won a $1 million prize in the Ontario Lottery. The group did not include Tsotsos among its ranks, who says he was betrayed by his friends.

"Why wouldn't they tell me they won?" Tsotsos told CBC. "These guys are like family to me."

Tsotsos named each of the 16 friends in his lawsuit, which claims that he is owed $70,000 and other costs, including interest, and that he should be named the 17th winner.

"Their dreams came true," he said. "Why should they steal mine?"

Defense lawyer David Robins, who is representing the group of 16 winners, says that Tsotsos does not have much of a case.

"Mr. Tsotsos did not pay to play, so we deny that he is entitled to any of the relief that he is seeking, and we'll be vigorously defending the claim," Robins contended. "In this instance, he did not play and he was not included."

Robins said he will be filing a statement of defense within the next few weeks, and the issue is likely headed to civil court.

However, Tsotsos says that the situation is not as black and white as it seems. At his previous job at an auto parts delivery company, he was involved in a lottery pool with his coworkers. Although he switched jobs, he remained with the group. The group had suspended play when the pandemic took off in 2020 but resumed buying tickets again in March 2021.

"I was approached in June, saying, 'Phil, there's a major on. Do you want in?" Tsotsos recalls being told by a group member.

"Of course I'm in," he replied.

Tsotsos says the group had a credit system, meaning that he did not always immediately pay for lottery tickets leading up to the next draw. There were several instances where he owed $100, which he says he always paid off. In the six years he's participated in the group, he was never kicked out.

"The pool operated on an opt-out basis," Tsotsos' claim reads. "If a member chose to exit, they would have to communicate same to the organizer."

Along that same vein, should a member be disqualified from the group, it would have to be clearly communicated to said member.

This is where the situation gets a little convoluted. Leading up to the drawing last June, Tsotsos had owed $30 to the group and was told via text message by the group's organizer, Steven Todesco, that he would have to pay back the amount plus put another $10 into the pool in order to remain in the group.

Initially, Tsotsos agreed, but then pushed back.

"This Friday I will, 40," a transcribed text message from Tsotsos reads. "Actually I won't have to pay you anything. Just take it out of our winnings when we win."

"Ha, OK, but I charge interest, a high interest rate. I have kids to feed lol," Todesco responded, according to the court filing.

Another group member, Jessie Reid, reportedly reminded Tsotsos to contribute the $10 he owed to the pool so he wouldn't get kicked out, but he replied that he would be participating for certain.

"Ok, just wanted it in writing before the draw lol," Reid texted.

In an interview with CBC, Tsotsos said he would cook for members in the group and bring them pizzas. He discovered the group's win on social media in October 2021 when he recognized one of the members holding a check for the winnings in a photo.

"I got online and I was just going through social media and what comes up," he recalled. "The same guy that's eating my pizza is holding a million-dollar check, and that's how I found out. How would you feel? That hurt me more than anything."

After the group won the $1 million prize, each individual took home about a $62,500 share, which would have been slightly less had Tsotsos been the 17th winner.

"We all would have won $58,000," he said. "This is all over a difference of $4,500."

Tsotsos and his lawyer, Joseph De Luca, say that this situation is a prime example of how group lottery play can go awry, and that should a player choose to participate in one, there should be checks put in place to protect oneself and other participating members.

"It is regulated and there are forms available, and this type of problem can be avoided," De Luca explained.

The Ontario Lottery offers Play Smart cards on their website, which can help track group lottery play online to record who is paying.

"I don't want anyone else going through this," Tsotsos said in the interview.

While De Luca and Tsotsos have tried to negotiate and settle with the group and their legal team, Robins said they are not seeking options outside of court and will be filing a statement of defense in the coming weeks.