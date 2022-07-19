North Carolina man keeps promise to friend of 35 years, splits Fast Play jackpot voluntarily

How you know a friendship is real — share a lottery jackpot

By Kate Northrop

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man's word is as good as gold after he kept a promise to split a lottery jackpot without necessarily splitting the ticket cost.

Scott Edwards of Julian and Perry Charles of Lexington have a 35-year-old friendship worth bragging about after one of them won a $361,527 Fast Play jackpot in the North Carolina Lottery and voluntarily shared it with the other.

A long time ago, Edwards and Charles made a promise to each other that they would split any big lottery wins. Charles upheld that pact after scooping up a six-figure Fast Play prize on Tuesday.

It all started with a $5 Double Win ticket Charles had bought at Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East in Lexington.

"I'd just gotten off of work," Charles told the Lottery. "I looked at the amount you could win and thought to myself, 'Man, I want this!'"

Charles had the impressive patience to wait until he got home to see if his ticket was a winner. At the time he had purchased the ticket, the Fast Play jackpot stood at a record $723,054. The $5 Double Win ticket Charles bought would receive half of the jackpot if it won, and that's exactly what happened.

He called up Edwards right then and there to fulfill an old promise.

"I was lost for words," Edwards recalled when his friend phoned him. "I was kind of in shock too because to me that's a lot of money to win, and I know that anything he says is just the truth. So, I knew when he told me that he wasn't pulling my leg."

Having known each other for 35 years, it's not hard to imagine that the two friends know each other well.

"He's what you call a true friend," Edwards continued. "Kinda like family."

Edwards and Charles explained to the Lottery that they met while working at a Winn-Dixie supermarket and how the pact came to be all those years ago.

"He was my boss!" Edwards laughed.

"We always talked about if we would hit something big, it didn't matter if we went in together to get the ticket or if we got it separate, we were gonna share it with each other," Charles added.

The pair arrived together at Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday to collect their shared prize. After taxes, the total prize came to $128,361.

The odds of winning the Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.