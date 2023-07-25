North Carolina woman "cried all the way home" after winning "life-changing" $723,755 lottery jackpot

Jul 25, 2023, 11:20 am (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Winner hopes the prize will convince her husband to retire

By Kate Northrop

ROCKWELL, N.C. — A North Carolina woman could not hold back the tears after winning a "life-changing" Fast Play jackpot worth $723,755.

To say Cynthia Neely of Gold Hill was overwhelmed with joy was an understatement — the tears did not stop flowing even as she drove all the way home after winning an entire North Carolina Lottery Fast Play jackpot.

On July 11, Neely's $10 "Jackpot 7's" Fast Play purchase won her 100% of the jackpot at the Kangaroo Express on East Main Street in Rockwell.

"I think I cried all the way home," she told the Lottery.

At first, she thought someone else had won the progressive jackpot right before she had bought her own ticket.

"When I got in the truck and saw my first ticket said the jackpot was back to $20,000, I thought, 'Oh darn, somebody already won the jackpot,'" she recalled.

That somebody was her. Upon taking a closer look at her tickets, she saw that she was the one who had actually won the $723,755 jackpot.

"I had to convince myself that I had the winning ticket," the winner laughed while collecting her prize. "It is a life-changing amount of money."

Since Neely had wagered $10 on the jackpot at the time of purchasing her tickets, she took home 100% of the jackpot amount. Having collected her prize on Friday at Lottery headquarters in Raleigh, she took home $515,678 after state and federal taxes.

"I'm going to try to talk my husband into retiring soon," Neely concluded.

Aside from potentially convincing her husband to retire, Neely said she plans to give some money to her church, invest, and maybe take a trip with her husband.

Fast Play features a progressive jackpot that grows every time a ticket is sold until it is won. Since this morning, the North Carolina Fast Play jackpot has grown to over $167,000.