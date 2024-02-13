USA Mega

N.C. doctor to use $757,000 lottery win to support his campaign for U.S. Congress seat

Feb 13, 2024, 8:02 am (Post a comment)

North Carolina Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man who won $757,000 in the lottery last week said he plans to spend part of it in his already-declared campaign for a seat in the U.S. Congress.

Dr. Josh McConkey, a physician and colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, bought using a ticket using Online Play, matching all five balls in the Cash 5 drawing for a $1.5 million jackpot, according to a Monday news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

McConkey, of Apex, split the jackpot with another lucky ticket buyer at the Piggly Wiggly on Tatum Drive in New Bern.

McConkey arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his $757,577 prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $541,670.

"This is quite a day," McConkey said. "I am still really in shock. It's pretty wild."

McConkey, a Republican, has already announced his campaign in the state's 13th congressional district, which includes parts of Wake, Harnett and Wayne counties along with all of Johnston County.

"My family and I are beyond grateful for the lottery win," he announced Monday on his X account, formerly Twitter. "We are focused on doing everything we can to get the vote out ahead of the March 5th primary and hope lightning strikes twice!"

He said he would use some of the funds to help his campaign.

"It is definitely needed," McConkey said. "It is going to help us and put us in a position to help North Carolina."

McConkey said he used numbers for the winning ticket that he has played for years.

"I have numbers that I use with my children's birthdays and my anniversary and those types of things," he said.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

