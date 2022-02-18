North Carolina woman claims half-million lottery jackpot right before ticket expired

Lucky woman narrowly escapes every lottery player's worst nightmare

By Kate Northrop

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina Lottery player claimed a half-million Cash 5 jackpot just in time after losing the winning ticket for months.

Ana Maya of Graham nearly lost out on a Cash 5 jackpot worth $532,234 when her winning ticket went missing in a moving fiasco, but the ticket luckily resurfaced from an odd hiding spot.

The 32-year-old customer service employee stopped at Huff's Interstate on Maple Avenue in Burlington and bought a Quick Pick for the Cash 5 drawing on Sept. 6.

When she found out she was the winner of the $532,000 jackpot, Maya was deep in the process of moving to a new house. She packed the winning ticket away in one of her moving boxes.

For some reason, the little slip of paper was nowhere to be found when she unpacked her belongings.

"These last couple of months have been very stressful trying to find it," Maya told the Lottery. "I totally forgot where I put it."

Lottery winners in North Carolina have 180 days to collect prizes, and time was running out. Maya had until March 6 to claim her prize, the date the ticket was set to expire.

After what was likely an agonizing number of searches and deep cleans later, the elusive ticket finally turned up on Tuesday in one of her old high school notebooks, a spot Maya said she likely placed the ticket in for safekeeping.

"I was very, very relieved when I finally found it," Maya said. "That was the last place I would have looked."

On Wednesday, she claimed her half-million prize at Lottery headquarters in Raleigh and could finally breathe a sigh of relief. After taxes, she took home $346,005.

With the winnings securely in her possession, Maya said she'll use the money to pay some bills and invest and will put some aside for her two small children. On top of that, she's planning on taking a nice vacation, probably much-needed after the stress of dodging a potentially disastrous debacle.