North Carolina man wins $439,527 Cash 5 lottery jackpot the day after buying new home

Aug 22, 2024, 7:09 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Paying off a new home? No problem

By Kate Northrop

MEBANE, N.C. — A North Carolina man who bought a new home can use his $439,527 Cash 5 lottery jackpot, which he won the day after the purchase, to pay it off.

Benny Murphy of Mebane hit a $439,527 Cash 5 jackpot the day after buying a new house.

"I closed on a house on Wednesday," Murphy told the North Carolina Lottery. "They made a joke about lower payments if I won the lottery."

The North Carolina resident stopped at the Quickmart on U.S. 70 West in Mebane to buy a $1 Cash 5 ticket, perhaps to see if he could turn the joke into reality.

That prospect became very real when his ticket matched all five numbers in the Thursday, Aug. 15 drawing, which were 18, 19, 29, 34, and 39.

He visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to claim his prize, receiving a total of $314,262 after taxes.

With the winnings, he'll pay off his new house, go on a fishing trip, and save the rest.

Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 11:22 pm Eastern Time. All winning numbers, prizes and odds can be found on Lottery Post's North Carolina Lottery Results page right after each drawing.