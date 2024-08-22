USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 9:55 am

You last visited
August 22, 2024, 9:55 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › North Carolina man wins $439,527 Cash 5 lottery jackpot the day after buying new home

North Carolina man wins $439,527 Cash 5 lottery jackpot the day after buying new home

Aug 22, 2024, 7:09 am (3 comments)

North Carolina Lottery

Paying off a new home? No problem

By Kate Northrop

MEBANE, N.C. — A North Carolina man who bought a new home can use his $439,527 Cash 5 lottery jackpot, which he won the day after the purchase, to pay it off.

Benny Murphy of Mebane hit a $439,527 Cash 5 jackpot the day after buying a new house.

"I closed on a house on Wednesday," Murphy told the North Carolina Lottery. "They made a joke about lower payments if I won the lottery."

The North Carolina resident stopped at the Quickmart on U.S. 70 West in Mebane to buy a $1 Cash 5 ticket, perhaps to see if he could turn the joke into reality.

That prospect became very real when his ticket matched all five numbers in the Thursday, Aug. 15 drawing, which were 18, 19, 29, 34, and 39.

He visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to claim his prize, receiving a total of $314,262 after taxes.

With the winnings, he'll pay off his new house, go on a fishing trip, and save the rest.

Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 11:22 pm Eastern Time. All winning numbers, prizes and odds can be found on Lottery Post's North Carolina Lottery Results page right after each drawing.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

North Carolina Lottery Results

North Carolina Lottery - official site

Related news stories

North Carolina man will be able to buy a house for his family with $1.1 million Cash 5 jackpotAug 7, 2024

N.C. doctor to use $757,000 lottery win to support his campaign for U.S. Congress seatFeb 13, 2024

North Carolina man misses jackpot by one number, wins $662,878 Cash 5 jackpot one week laterDec 4, 2023

North Carolina man plays Cash 5 lottery game for the first time, wins $331,792Aug 23, 2023

VIDEO: July's Weekly Roundup in lottery newsJul 7, 2023

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

NJPiney's avatarNJPiney

Well that's a fun week 😁🔑💸

hearsetrax's avatarhearsetrax

Cruzincat

Anyone who has purchased a house knows how time consuming it is to arrange financing and proving their worth to be able to buy a house.  This guy has to be somewhat miffed that he could have just written a check for the house, if he had won that lottery one week before!

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest