North Carolina woman bursts out crying after birthdays net her $336,635 Cash 5 lottery jackpot

Jackpot winner has whimsical plans for spending prize

By Kate Northrop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman couldn't stop the tears from flowing after she learned that her lottery numbers based on family birthdays won her a $336,635 Cash 5 jackpot.

Barbara Burris of Charlotte sticks to using her own personal numbers when she purchases her Cash 5 tickets. The strategy paid off when she bought a single ticket for a dollar at Harris Teeter on University Boulevard in Charlotte.

Her lucky numbers beat the odds of 1 in 962,598 by matching all five balls in the Aug. 2, 2025 drawing to win that evening's $336,635 Cash 5 jackpot. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 6, 21, and 43.

"It's truly a blessing," Burris told the North Carolina Lottery.

But when she found out she won, it was impossible to contain the flood of emotions that washed over her.

"I burst out and started crying," she recalled in a press release. "I just couldn't believe it."

Burris claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday and took home a total of $241,536 after federal and state taxes. She plans on putting her winnings towards a whimsical trip, which she can now upgrade thanks to her lucky fortune.

"We are going to Disney World in October," Burris said. "I was going to drive, but now we are going to fly."

Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 11:22 p.m. Eastern Time. All winning numbers, prizes and odds can be found on Lottery Post's North Carolina Lottery Results page right after each drawing.