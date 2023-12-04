North Carolina man misses jackpot by one number, wins $662,878 Cash 5 jackpot one week later

Dec 4, 2023, 12:41 pm (11 comments)SharePostCopy Link

The feeling of missing out doesn't last very long

By Kate Northrop

A North Carolina man who just barely missed out on a jackpot prize by one number ended up winning the $662,878 jackpot one week later in the same game.

Although he had missed hitting the Cash 5 jackpot by one number in a drawing last week, Joshua Allen was still feeling good about winning a decent prize by matching four numbers.

"About a week ago, I actually matched four of the five balls playing Cash 5," the Raleigh resident told the North Carolina Lottery.

Matching four out of five numbers in Cash 5 wins a $250 prize, with odds of 1 in 5,066 to do so.

Even if he did have a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) from missing out on the jackpot by one digit, it didn't last for long. In fact, the most it could have lasted was just one week. Allen had matched all five numbers in the drawing on Tues., Nov. 28.

He beat even higher odds of 1 in 962,598 by matching all five numbers this time, which were 6, 10, 29, 34, and 41. In addition to his $250 prize, he's walking away with a $662,878 jackpot. He already knows what he wants to do with his winnings.

"I can use this money to put a down payment on a house," he said.

One reason Allen decided to buy some tickets for Cash 5 is because his grandfather used to enjoy playing the game.

"It was always his favorite game over the years, so I decided to play it because he did," the winner explained.

Allen had purchased his Quick Pick ticket using the Lottery's Online Play and claimed his jackpot prize at Lottery headquarters on Thursday in Raleigh.

"It was surreal," he recalled of the win while there.

After tax, Allen took home a grand total of $472,303, which he says he'll use to pay off some student loans in addition to putting it toward a house.

Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 11:22 pm Eastern Time. All winning numbers, prizes and odds can be found on Lottery Post's North Carolina Lottery Results page right after each drawing.