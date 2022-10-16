North Carolina woman wins $500,000 after entering lottery draw minutes before sales closed

Oct 16, 2022, 5:25 pm (8 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Credits "the spirit" for literal last-minute decision that was worth a half-million dollars

By Kate Northrop

A North Carolina woman won a $501,544 Cash 5 prize after a voice motivated her to enter a lottery drawing just minutes before ticket sales closed.

Stephanie Israel of Browns Summit described an urge to buy a lottery ticket late at night on Sat., Oct. 8, a literal last-minute decision that left her a half a million dollars richer.

"It was late at night and I was lying in bed, and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one," Israel told the North Carolina Lottery. "There was only four minutes left until the drawing."

With the ticket safely purchased in time, she dozed off for the night and checked her email the next morning. That's when she saw a notification from the Lottery that made for one of the most exciting Sunday mornings possible.

"When I went in and saw it, I screamed for 20 minutes," she continued. "I think I scared my family a little bit."

The 39-year-old player, who prefers online play for the convenience, bought her Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket using Online Play. The winning numbers for the drawing on Sat., Oct. 9 were 7, 15, 23, 31, and 32.

She visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to collect her prize, which came out to be $356,147 after taxes.

Israel said her family is full of entrepreneurs, so the winnings will be invested in her family's future and potentially some new ventures.

"We are constantly thinking of new ideas for businesses," she explained. "Our boys already have a landscaping business."

Israel beat the 1 in 962,598 odds of winning the Cash 5 rolling jackpot. Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 11:22 pm EST, and it is one of the games in the North Carolina Lottery's repertoire that allow players to buy their tickets either through a retailer or Online Play using the Lottery's website or mobile app. Tickets cost $1 each.

The jackpot for the drawing on Sun., Oct. 16 currently stands at $184,000.