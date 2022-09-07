USA Mega

Lottery ticket birthday gift from mother-in-law won N.H. woman $1 million

Lottery ticket birthday gift from mother-in-law won N.H. woman $1 million

Sep 7, 2022, 8:45 am (2 comments)

Massachusetts Lottery

A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize.

On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$10,000,000 Bonus Wins" instant ticket game.

Mee's mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket as a birthday gift.

It was purchased at Richdale Food Shops in Canton, which is located at 2160 Washington St.

She chose to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Mee told the lottery she plans on putting some of her winnings toward home improvements.

Overall, there were more than 600 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed or sold in Massachusetts on Aug. 19, including 12 in Springfield and 22 in Worcester.

The largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts this year were two $15 million prizes. Both lottery prizes were claimed by trusts.



Comments

mypiemaster's avatarmypiemaster

This is probably the only popular mother-in-law in New Hampshire. Congrats young woman.

Mata Garbo

Quote: Originally posted by mypiemaster on Sep 7, 2022

This is probably the only popular mother-in-law in New Hampshire. Congrats young woman.

I agree.......from now on when she hears people telling mother-in-law jokes she will quietly get up and leave. Great gesture by the mother-in-law. Congrats to Shannon.

🥳🇺🇸


