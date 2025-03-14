New Hampshire man wins $4 million in Massachusetts Lottery: "You can win more in Mass!"

Out-of-state player wins two big Massachusetts Lottery prizes in a row
By Kate Northrop
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A New Hampshire resident revealed what motivated him to play the lottery in Massachusetts after he won a $4 million top prize at a special store.
Massachusetts Lottery officials welcomed a New Hampshire resident to their headquarters in Dorchester, who turned out to be a big fan of the state lottery.
Jose Collado, of Pelham, New Hampshire, has had a lucky time in Massachusetts. He won a $1,000 prize on an instant ticket, but it didn't stop there.
He had purchased that $1,000-winning ticket at the Speedway on McGrath Highway in Somerville. The very next day, he was back at the same retailer and decided to try his luck once more.
He settled on a $10 "$4,000,000 Gold 50X" scratch-off ticket, which offered three top prizes of $4 million — not a bad top prize for a $10 scratch-off game.
As it turned out, Collado's ticket was the very first $4 million top prize winner.
He brought his ticket to Lottery headquarters on March 4 to claim his prize, which he had won just one day after his initial $1,000 win.
"You can win more in Mass!" Collado told the Lottery. He added that he plans on investing the winnings.
For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a $40,000 bonus commission from the Lottery.
There are two top prizes of $4 million left to claim in the $10 "$4,000,000 Gold 50X" scratch-off game, which launched in January. All seven second-tier prizes of $1 million remain, as well as 170 out of 224 third-tier prizes of $10,000.
The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.79.
Wow, that is a great deal.
$10 ticket with a $4,000,000 top prize is awesome.
I would give that a shot if I passed by the State.
Definitely worth it.
Congrats on the win 🥳
