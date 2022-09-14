Arkansas Lottery to debut new Lotto draw game

Sep 14, 2022, 10:40 am (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

First new in-state draw game since 2012

By Kate Northrop

Yesterday the Arkansas Lottery officially announced the introduction of its newest draw game, Lotto.

Next week, lottery players in Arkansas will have a new in-state game to try out, one that features a starting jackpot of $250,000.

It's the first addition of a new game since the Lottery brought Lucky for Life into the fold in January 2015. Before that, the Natural State Jackpot launched in August 2012.

"We are extremely excited to offer Lotto to the people of Arkansas," Lottery Executive Director Eric Hagler said in a press release on Tuesday. "Our research indicated that Arkansas players wanted a game with higher starting jackpots that was exclusive to our state, and that's exactly what we're giving them."

Hagler acknowledged that a game with a six-figure jackpot could be motivating for players, especially since many felt that a win of that value could be life-changing.

The Executive Director is also hopeful that the game will in turn create millionaires each year and will serve as a reliable source for generating more funding for scholarships via draw game sales.

To play Lotto, players choose six numbers from 1 to 40, and can win the jackpot by matching all six. Additional lower-tier prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers.

Also, a bonus number will be drawn from the same pool of 40 numbers at the same time as the main six numbers, and can be used to match other lower-tier prizes. (See below for a full prize and odds breakdown.)

"It gives players who have matched five, four or three of the six main numbers a chance to win an even better prize," the Lottery said. "For example, if a player matches five main numbers plus the Bonus Number, he wins $25,000."

The starting jackpot of $250,000 will increase based on game sales and resets back to the starting amount when the jackpot is won.

Players will be able to purchase Lotto tickets beginning Sun., Sept 18 for the first drawing to be held on Wed., Sept. 21. Each play costs $2, and drawings will take place at 9:00 pm CT on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Both winning and non-winning Lotto tickets may be entered in The Club for Points for Prizes.

Lotto prizes and odds