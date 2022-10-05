Online play taking off: Virginia Lottery hits milestone $2 billion awarded

Oct 5, 2022, 7:08 am (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lottery sees increase in profits as well as major payouts

By Kate Northrop

The Virginia Lottery is seeing huge profits — and payouts — since the launch of its online games just two years ago.

Online players in Virginia have won over $2 billion in online prizes in a little over the past two years alone, the Virginia Lottery reported on Thursday.

Lottery players in Virgina have the ability to purchase and redeem tickets from the convenience of their personal devices for games including Mega Millions, Powerball, and Cash4Life. There are also over 60 exclusively online instant-win games available to play.

Overall, the Lottery has so far recorded over 300,000 unique players who have won prizes by playing online, with the biggest win coming from a McLean woman who won a $2 million Powerball prize.

"The convenience of playing online has really caught on with Virginia Lottery players as an additional way to play," Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee said in a press release. "Our focus at Lottery is all about ensuring the best customer experience possible, translating to more sales and profits for our beneficiary — K-12 public education. Online sales are contributing to both of those goals."

Most of the online wins stem from the Lottery's instant-win games. The biggest prize to-date from an instant-win game is worth $295,806 by a South Boston man playing the "Jungle Tumble Jackpots" game. 31 players in total have won prizes of $100,000 or greater playing instant-win games.

In-person retailers continue to sell the majority of tickets in the state, with over 5,300 businesses stocking Virginia Lottery products. According to the Lottery, those businesses earned more than $138.6 million in commissions and bonuses in the 2022 Fiscal Year.