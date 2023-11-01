Virginia woman scoops $912,000 jackpot one week after winning $50,000 in the same game

Nov 1, 2023, 1:41 pm (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

First win was just a warm up

By Kate Northrop

A Virginia lottery player defied the odds when she won $50,000 in an online game and then a $912,000 jackpot in the same game just one week later.

A Virginia woman was only just warming up when she won a $50,000 prize in a digital lottery game. Just one week later, she won yet another prize in the same game, this time a jackpot worth $912,936.

Jennifer Minton was not expecting to win a $50,000 prize in the Virginia Lottery's Safari Quest online game. It couldn't get any better than that, right? Wrong.

The Gloucester resident found herself sitting around a campfire just one week later. She was on her mobile phone playing Safari Quest when, suddenly, the jackpot had reset.

"Dang, somebody just hit," she recalled thinking at the time. "They are so lucky!"

Minton took a closer look at her screen and realized she was the reason the jackpot reset. She had won a second decent sum of money from the game, a cool jackpot worth $912,936.

"I'm in shock!" she told the Lottery while claiming her prize. "I'm in disbelief!"

Safari Quest is one of dozens of online games offered by the Virginia Lottery on their mobile app. Players may wager varying amounts per play in the game, from $0.20 up to $50. Prizes are won by matching three or more matching symbols in the digital prize area.

Safari Quest recently launched in October, and the odds of winning any prize in the game (based on the maximum possible tickets played) are 1 in 3.84.