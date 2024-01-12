Virginia man wins second major prize in VA Lottery New Year's Millionaire Raffle

Jan 12, 2024, 7:58 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

"There's no way you've won it again!"

By Kate Northrop

HENRICO, Va. — A Virginia man emerged as one of the lucky winners in the Virginia Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle for the second time.

A Virginia resident collected his second win from the annual raffle that took place on Jan. 1, 2024.

In 2012, Nathan Dean won the second-tier prize in Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle. This year, he's done it again.

The second-tier prize amount back in 2012 was $25,000, but since then, the prize amount has increased to $100,000.

"That would be nice," Dean said to himself, eying the larger prize.

Saying the result was simply "nice" is an understatement — he was lucky enough to be holding one of the seven winning raffle tickets worth $100,000 following the drawing on Jan. 1.

"It took a bit to convince my wife I wasn't messing with her," he told the Virginia Lottery. "She said, 'There's no way you've won it again!'"

Dean, who is an environmental chemist, said he doesn't have any immediate plans for the winnings.

The Henrico County resident bought his winning ticket, #420843, at the Food Lion on Lauderdale Drive in Henrico. The other six second-tier prize-winning tickets were sold in Lynchburg, Manassas, Poquoson, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach and Yorktown.

Five tickets won the $1 million top prize. Those winning tickets were bought in Arlington, Fredericksburg, Leesburg, Manassas, and Stafford. Additionally, 1,000 tickets in the raffle each won $500.