USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 12:07 pm

You last visited
February 6, 2024, 12:07 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Trucker drove to Texas only to find out that he won $1M in Virginia Lottery's Millionaire Raffle

Trucker drove to Texas only to find out that he won $1M in Virginia Lottery's Millionaire Raffle

Feb 6, 2024, 10:46 am (Post a comment)

Virginia Lottery

Time to plan a return trip!

By Kate Northrop

A Virginia trucker drove all the way to Texas only to find out there that he was holding onto a winning ticket worth $1 million for the Virginia Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

Berhane Meharena didn't check his Virginia Lottery raffle ticket until he was in Texas, and it was there that he discovered that he would have to drive all the way back to Virginia to claim it — not a bad tradeoff.

He was in his truck when he decided to check the winning numbers for the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and that's when he found out his ticket was one of five $1 million winners.

"I was by myself in the truck," Meharena later told Lottery officials. "I was screaming!"

He then planned a return trip from Texas to Virginia so he could claim his prize.

It must have been the happiest drive of his life.

Unfortunately, he fell ill once he arrived in Virginia, so he had to wait until he felt better to present his winning ticket. Once he recovered, he visited the Lottery office in Woodbridge to make the claim.

"This was a lucky year!" the winner remarked.

Meharena, who lives in Arlington, Virginia, bought raffle ticket #485284 at Harris Teeter on South George Mason Drive in Arlington.

He did not have any plans for the prize at the top of his head when asked by Lottery officials what he intends to do with the winnings.

The other four $1 million winning raffle tickets were sold in Fredericksburg, Leesburg, Manassas, and Stafford. There were also seven winning tickets worth $100,000 in the raffle, as well as $1,000 tickets that won $500 each.

One of the ticketholders for a $100,000 prize was an environmental chemist who had won a significant prize in the annual raffle for the second time. That player claimed his winnings in January.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Virginia Lottery Results

Virginia Lottery - official site

Buy official Cash4Life tickets

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

Idaho man barely contained himself upon learning of $1 million lottery win while on work callJan 13, 2024

Virginia man wins second major prize in VA Lottery New Year's Millionaire RaffleJan 12, 2024

Virginia man who won $230,000 Cash 5 lottery prize honors agreement with brother to split winningsJan 6, 2024

Virginia man who won $1,000 a week lottery prize in Cash4Life says it's just "good"Dec 21, 2023

Virginia man claims lottery raffle prizeJun 22, 2007

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Nobody has commented on this story yet.

Subscribe to this news story
Guest